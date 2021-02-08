https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/08/stacey-abrams-says-voter-suppression-has-been-baked-into-elections-since-americas-inception/

You know the saying about when all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail. Stacey Abrams’ hammer is voter suppression and still her excuse for why she’s not presently the governor of Georgia, despite record turnout at the polls. And while some of their colleagues are calling for Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley to be expelled from Congress for sedition because they objected to the certification of the electoral vote, let’s not forget that then-Vice President Joe Biden had to stop Democrats from objecting in January 2017, with Rep. Shiela Jackson Lee objecting on the grounds of “massive voter suppression.” (Rep. Barbara Lee of California brought up … wait for it … voting machines and Russian hacking.)

Anyway, here’s Abrams informing us that voter suppression has been baked into American elections since the country’s inception.

Stacey Abrams: “Voter suppression has been baked into American elections since its inception.” pic.twitter.com/7uWedjr2SL — The Hill (@thehill) February 8, 2021

They won, and they’re still on this. https://t.co/Q9EMEs29RV — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 8, 2021

Then the people who “YAAAAS KWEEN” this idiot turn right around and scream about the Trump people who think the election was stolen. Fuck everyone. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 8, 2021

Interesting that I can’t report this tweet for alleging election fraud. — Commodore Matt Decker, B.A. in Hamburgerology (@CdreMattDecker) February 8, 2021

The racket must go on. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) February 8, 2021

She’s preparing for when she loses again — Joe Lepera (@Lepera_Joe) February 8, 2021

It’s not about 2020. It’s about every election from here on out. — PAK-Man (@PaKruta) February 8, 2021

Until they get 100% of each and every election, they will continue to winge like this. — Dr. Dilostues (@drdilostues) February 8, 2021

There are still people running as Republicans, so to them, they haven’t fully won. — cables (@c_ables) February 8, 2021

That’s her thing. What else is she supposed to talk about? — Confused Mathematician (@ConfusedMathem1) February 8, 2021

She’s getting ready for President Harris’ call to be her VP. — Uncle Den ™️ (@denwee) February 8, 2021

So how is President Biden coming along on ensuring voting integrity so we don’t have a repeat of either 2016 or 2020 (besides setting up Kamala Harris for a massive landslide loss)?

