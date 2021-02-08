https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/08/stacey-abrams-says-voter-suppression-has-been-baked-into-elections-since-americas-inception/

You know the saying about when all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail. Stacey Abrams’ hammer is voter suppression and still her excuse for why she’s not presently the governor of Georgia, despite record turnout at the polls. And while some of their colleagues are calling for Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley to be expelled from Congress for sedition because they objected to the certification of the electoral vote, let’s not forget that then-Vice President Joe Biden had to stop Democrats from objecting in January 2017, with Rep. Shiela Jackson Lee objecting on the grounds of “massive voter suppression.” (Rep. Barbara Lee of California brought up … wait for it … voting machines and Russian hacking.)

Anyway, here’s Abrams informing us that voter suppression has been baked into American elections since the country’s inception.

So how is President Biden coming along on ensuring voting integrity so we don’t have a repeat of either 2016 or 2020 (besides setting up Kamala Harris for a massive landslide loss)?

