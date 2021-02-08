https://www.dailywire.com/news/super-bowl-lv-all-the-best-commercials

For sports fans, the Super Bowl stands as one of the year’s central athletic events. For others, it is usually a time to eat, drink, and compare this year’s halftime show to past performances.

However, one of the reliable Super Bowl staples for fans and coerced viewers alike are usually the commercials shown throughout the broadcast. With this year’s Super Bowl coming on the tail end of an unprecedented year — both politically and culturally — the stage was set for commercials to be a little different.

In case you missed them, here is every commercial from Super Bowl LV.

Indeed’s emotional job search story

Indeed, the job site, provided its first Super Bowl commercial telling the story of the emotional experience of finding new roles and opportunities.

Dolly Parton Goes “5 to 9” For Squarespace

Country legend Dolly Parton partnered with website company Squarespace to call for entrepreneurs to work “5 to 9,” after their regular job, to build a website “worthy of your dreaming.”

Mila Kunis’ ‘It Wasn’t Me’ Cheetos Moment

After Ashton Kutcher accuses his wife, Mila Kunis, of eating the Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix, Shaggy joins to defend Kunis with lines from his 2000 hit “It Wasn’t Me,” after which — to Shaggy’s surprise — Kutcher accepts her increasingly ridiculous excuses.

Wayne’s World Partners with Cardi B and Uber Eats to “Eat Local”

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey of Wayne’s World teamed up with Cardi B to promote Uber Eats, calling for its audience to “eat local,” all while poking fun at other pandering commercials for their use of subliminal messaging, babies, and celebrities.

Matthew McConaughey feels a bit flat

Having difficulty traversing the world, a 2D version of Matthew McConaughey is struggling. However, when he discovers Doritos 3D chips, he returns to normal, finding himself trapped in a vending machine as a result.

Amy Schumer Is The Fairy Godmayo

Comedian Amy Schumer appears in this commercial as the “Fairy Godmayo” to explain the power of Hellmann’s Mayonnaise.

Jason Alexander sweatshirt

Tide’s commercial starred Seinfeld’s Jason Alexander, whose changing face adorned a sweatshirt throughout its pre-wash journey.

Manning Brothers And Matching PJ’s For Frito-Lay

Frito-Lay brought in a star-studded NFL cast, including Marshawn Lynch, Terry Bradshaw, Petyon Manning and Eli Manning, to tell the story of the “Night Before Super Bowl,” featuring the Manning brothers in matching pajamas.

Michael B. Jordan Voices Amazon’s Alexa

Actor Michael B. Jordan, star of Creed and Black Panther, teamed up with Amazon as a “beautiful vessel for Alexa” for one user, as her increasingly suspicious husband looks on.

Pringles distraction

After returning to earth, astronauts are left stranded at sea while every chance of rescue is scuppered by Pringles-based distractions.

Count the Mountain Dew

WWE star John Cena tells viewers in this cotton-candy-colored Mountain Dew commercial that the first person to “count the number of Watermelon Dews” could win $1 million.

Hostage M&Ms

In an apology-laden commercial, Dan Levy of Schitt’s Creek promised “not to eat any more of your friends,” while a captive M&M screams from his car.

The torture of car dealerships

Vroom.com presented an alternative way of buying a car, allowing customers to avoid the torture of going to a car dealership.

Bud Light and past commercials

Often one of the stars of Super Bowl commercials, Bud Light combined the commercials of the past to “save” Bud Light, with the “Dilly Dilly” Bud Knight accidentally killed in the process.

Jimmy John’s sandwich mafia

Comedian Brad Garrett teamed up with Jimmy John’s as a “sandwich mob boss,” known as the “King of Cold Cuts.”

Scotts and Miracle-Gro go heavy on the celebrities

In this commercial, Scotts and Miracle-Gro partner with multiple celebrities as they hang out in their backyards. John Travolta and his daughter make a Grease-themed TikTok, Stanley from the Office is cooking at the grill, and Martha Stewart is tending to her vegetable garden.

Follow your dreams with Rockstar Energy

Rapper Lil Baby calls for people to follow their dreams in this commercial for Rockstar Energy drink.

Michelob Ultra on happiness

Partnering with multiple athletes, including tennis star Serena Williams, basketball star Anthony Davis, and football legend Peyton Manning, Michelob Ultra asks viewers “what if happiness has always been there?”

Michelob Ultra doppelgänger organic seltzer

“In a world where most things seem real,” actor Don Cheadle broke apart a facade of celebrity lookalikes to represent Michelob Ultra’s new organic seltzer.

Chipotle asks whether a burrito can change the world

Chipotle focused on issues of sustainability during their commercial, arguing that a burrito can change the world.

Bud Light Lemons

Bud Light’s second commercial of the evening presented its lemonade seltzers, and looked back at 2020 — a “lemon” of a year.

Sam Adams and “your cousin from Boston”

Sam Adams poked fun at Budweiser’s former commercials, with “your cousin from Boston” setting their Clydesdales on the city of Boston. “Whoops.”

Lenny Kravitz says “we’re all billionaires”

Representing Stella Artois, singer Lenny Kravitz tells us that “we’re all born with 2.5 billion heartbeats. That makes you a billionaire. So let’s not waste the fortune within us. Invest.”

Ford calls for us to finish strong

“Let’s hold the line,” this commercial from Ford began, focusing on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and calling for viewers to “Finish Strong.”

Buy or sell almost anything with Mercari

Mercari, the online marketplace, showed the story of a popcorn maker which changes hands.

Oikos Ugly Face

In this commercial, Oikos Pro yoghurt showed a collage of “ugly” faces people make while working out.

Fiverr and Four Seasons Total Landscaping

Fiverr, the online freelancer marketplace, referenced Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the location of a now-infamous Trump campaign news conference in late 2020.

Tony Romo “Takes Things To The Max”

Tony Romo and his wife gave us a tour of their home, providing examples of taking things “to the max.” Sandwiches, trucks, mattresses, and their Skechers sneakers.

Nick Jonas and … glucose?

Singer Nick Jonas teamed up with Dexcom to present their glucose-monitoring system which doesn’t require finger-pricking tests.

Verizon’s CGI attack on excuses

Verizon partnered with a computer-generated Samuel L. Jackson to present its network, getting rid of the “excuse” of laggy connections.

T-Mobile’s flag football battle

Kansas City Chief’s star tight end Travis Kelce joined a game of flag football between Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris, with Kelce providing Team Mama Doris with an edge.

“It’s Like Milk”

Oatly CEO Toni Petersson appeared from a field to promote his brand of non-dairy milk.

Blake Shelton is uncultured

In this commercial for T-Mobile, Blake Shelton is set up with Gwyn Stefani by Adam Levine because he is “country, uncultured, and threatened by a strong, confident woman.”

Klarna’s Tiny Horses

SNL star Maya Rudolph appeared on a tiny horse for this commercial for the Swedish bank, Klarna.

Robinhood says “we are all investors”

Investing app Robinhood told viewers that we can all be investors, with the commercial booked in December raising eyebrows after the GameStop fiasco.

Reddit’s five-second ad

Only able to afford five seconds of airtime with their “entire marketing budget,” Reddit explained that “Powerful things happen when people rally around something they really care about. And there’s a place for that. It’s called Reddit.”

Anheuser-Busch – “Let’s grab a beer”

In this commercial, Anheuser-Busch talked of times that can be made better by “grabbing a beer” together.

Lil Nas X and Logitech

Rapper Lil Nas X partnered with Logitech to present the electronics company’s first Super Bowl commercial, saying that “we must defy logic.”

TurboTax Hunts For Tax Credits

In TurboTax’s commercial, they listed a collection of weird and unknown tax credits, including old age in New Mexico!

Bruce Springsteen’s “ReUnited States”

Jeep partnered with Bruce Springsteen to present an argument for “The Middle,” saying “We can make it to the mountain top, through the desert, and we will cross this divide.”

Will Ferrell declares war on Norway

In a commercial for GM, Ferrell called for America to crush Norway for producing more electric cars per capita than the United States.

Sesame Street’s Doordash

Reimaging Seseme Street’s “People In Your Neighborhood” song, Daveed Diggs joined Doordash to explore the local businesses which offer delivery services.

WeatherTech’s patriotic employees

In a patriotic commercial, WeatherTech presented a collection of its employees who expressed pride in their employer and their country.

Bass Pro Shops calls for us to head outside

Bass Pro Shops provided its first Super Bowl commercial and called for us to head outside and “get back to nature” during the pandemic.

Reaching the summit of Paramount+ Mountain

Narrated by Sir Patrick Stewart, the streaming service Paramount+ provided a commercial starring characters from ViacomCBS’s programming.

Rocket Mortage? Certain or “pretty sure?”

Comedian Tracy Morgan teamed up with Rocket Mortgage to explain the difference between being “certain” you can afford a house and being “pretty sure,” with disastrous examples.

SpaceX

Alongside a lullaby, SpaceX called for those interested to apply to join the first civilian trip…to outer space.

Cutwater Spirits tells us it’s time to “cut out”

Anheuser-Busch presented their canned cocktail while calling for viewers to close their laptops and get outside.

Toyota and a Paralympic swimmer

Toyota teamed with Jessica Long, a Paralympic swimmer, to tell her inspirational and emotional story.

Dr. Squatch and “real men”

Dr. Squatch, the men’s natural care brand, called for men to ditch other products and that “real men use good soap.”

E*TRADE getting into (financial) shape

In a classic montage, a boy gets into shape with household items, with E*TRADE calling for viewers to finally get into (financial) shape.

Guinness and the GOAT

Football legend Joe Montana partnered with Guinness to ask “what does it mean to be the greatest of all time?”

Proctor & Gamble call to “close the chore gap”

With products such as Swiffer and Dawn, Proctor & Gamble called for viewers to work together and close the “chore gap.”

Guaranteed Rate and “if you believe, you will”

Mortgage lender Guaranteed Rate provided a commercial based on “belief,” looking to inspire its audience.

Edgar’s Scissorhands and Cadillac

Struggling with the curse of scissors for hands, Edgar — the Son of Scissorhands — is finally able to achieve some normalcy with the hands-free features of Cadillac’s electric car,

State Farm stand-ins

With Jake from State Farm struggling to find stand-ins for Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, Drake appears as “Drake from State Farm” to compete with Jake.

Huggies

The diaper company, Huggies, celebrated the babies born on the day of the Super Bowl, and described the benefits of “being a baby.”

Microban24 disinfectant

Seemingly appropriate after almost a year of a global pandemic, Microban24 advertised their disinfectant spray products.

Disney bundle

Disney provided one commercial showcasing its streaming “Disney Bundle,” which features Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Ian Haworth is an Editor and Writer for The Daily Wire. Follow him on Twitter at @ighaworth.

The views expressed in this piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

