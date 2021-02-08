https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tampa-mayor-is-insane/

Posted by Kane on February 8, 2021 6:52 pm

At a press conference Monday, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said that maskless fans at the Super Bowl will be ‘identified by law enforcement and that police will handle the situation.’

