https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tampa-mayor-is-insane/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
BREAKING: At a press conference Monday, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said that maskless fans at the Super Bowl will be “identified” by law enforcement and that police will “handle” the situation pic.twitter.com/S20Xv97jYJ
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 8, 2021
At a press conference Monday, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said that maskless fans at the Super Bowl will be ‘identified by law enforcement and that police will handle the situation.’