Congressman Ron Wright (R-Texas) died Sunday night after contracting COVID-19. He was 67.

Wright’s office confirmed his death Monday morning in a statement announcing that he “passed away peacefully” with his wife, Susan, by his side. He is the first sitting member of Congress to die after contracting the coronavirus.

“Ron and Susan Wright shared a deep and abiding relationship with their Lord and Savoir [sic]. For that reason, Ron remained stoic in the face of his health challenges, and incredibly upbeat about the future of the state and the nation he loved so much,” the statement reads.

“Congressman Wright will be remembered as a constitutional conservative. He was a statesman, not an ideologue. Ron and Susan dedicated their lives to fighting for individual freedom, Texas values, and above all, the lives of the unborn.

“As friends, family, and many of his constituents will know, Ron maintained his quick wit and optimism until the very end. Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice.”

According to the statement, Wright and his wife, Susan, had both been admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas after contracting COVID-19. Wright, who was also battling cancer, announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus on Jan. 21. In a statement, Wright said he had been quarantined since Jan. 15.

“I am experiencing minor symptoms, but overall, I feel okay and will continue working for the people of the 6th District from home this week. I encourage everyone to keep following CDC guidelines and want to thank all the medical professionals on the front lines who fight this virus head-on every single day,” Wright said at the time.

Rep. Wright is survived by his wife, Susan; his son Derek; his son Justin and wife Susan; his daughter Rachel and husband Jeff; his brother Gary and wife Janis; and nine grandchildren.

Several members of the Texas delegation in the House of Representatives issued statements offering their condolences to Wright’s family.

“Today I am deeply saddened by the loss of a good man and one of my closest friends in Congress, Ron Wright,” said Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas). “We would all have been served well by having him for a longer time walking among us, sharing his wisdom, humor, knowledge of history, experience on Capitol Hill, and his commitment to public service. Ron believed in the greatness of America and loved our shared home state of Texas deeply.”

“I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Congressman Ron Wright. Ron was a man of deep faith and a tireless advocate for Texas,” said Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Texas). “He will be greatly missed in the delegation, may he rest in peace. We will keep his family in our prayers.”

Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas) said: “I join with all Texasns in mourning the loss of my dear friend and colleague Representative Ron Wright. Ron will be remembered as a tireless fighter for North Texas who brought his conservative principles and love of country to the United States Congress every single day. We’ll all miss his signature bowtie and warm personality in the halls of the Capitol, a presence that cannot soon be replaced. My prayers are with his wife Susan and beautiful family during this difficult time.”

Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Wright was “a fighter who passionately served the people of Texas and America.”

“May God grant Susan and his entire family solace during this very difficult time,” he added.

