https://www.foxnews.com/politics/republican-texas-rep-ron-wright-dead-at-67-sources-say

Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, has died at age 67, multiple sources told Fox News.

Wright, who had been hospitalized in September due to cancer treatment complications, announced Jan. 21 that he had tested positive for COVID-19, saying at the time that he was experiencing “minor symptoms.”

Wright had represented Texas’ 6th Congressional District since 2019.

Wright had been hospitalized in September while being treated for lung cancer, The Texas Tribune reported. He was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2018 and described it as a “kick in the stomach” to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

