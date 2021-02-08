https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ron-wright-house-coronavirus-obit/2021/02/08/id/1009084

Texas GOP Rep. Ron Wright has died, the first sitting member of Congress to succumb to COVID-19, the Dallas Morning News reported Monday. He was 67.

His family and spokesperson confirmed that Wright died Sunday night. Reelected in November, the lawmaker had been battling cancer, the news outlet reported.

“Congressman Wright will be remembered as a constitutional conservative. He was a statesman, not an ideologue,” a statement from his office said, the news outlet reported.

“Ron and [wife] Susan dedicated their lives to fighting for individual freedom, Texas values, and above all, the lives of the unborn. As friends, family, and many of his constituents will know, Ron maintained his quick wit and optimism until the very end. Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice.”

According to the statement, Wright had been keeping a vigorous work scheduled before contracting the virus. Two weeks ago Wright and his wife were admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas for treatment of COVID-19.

Besides his wife, Wright is survived by his daughter Rachel, sons Derek and Justin, brother, Gary, and nine grandchildren.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

