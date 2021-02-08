http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62039
- Popular
-
FBI Raids Trump Supporters Who Spoke At Rally The DAY BEFORE The Capitol ‘Storming’; Interrogates Random Trump Supporters Who Never Even Went
-
‘Q-Anon’ Bears Striking Resemblance to Bolshevik Psy-Op From 1920s Known As ‘Operation Trust’
-
Democrats Back to Supporting Rioting Again
-
Americans Filmed Living Life Normally In Naples, Florida Triggers Outrage On Twitter
-
Poll: 87% Of Trump Voters Concerned About Anti-White Discrimination
|
That was quick.
Missouri Rep. Cori Bush (D), whose district includes all of the city of St. Louis, voiced her support for a violent prison riot by criminal gang members over the weekend.
Follow InformationLiberation on Twitter, Facebook, Gab, Minds, Parler and Telegram.
Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.