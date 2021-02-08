https://thelibertyloft.com/the-assault-on-christianity-continues-as-more-accusations-fly/

Charlotte, NC — On Friday, Bill Maher was on his television show when he took the opportunity to attack Christians once again. He was talking specifically about the January 6 riots at the Capitol and that Christians were to blame for the events.

In his comments, Maher said that Trump was a part of a Christian nationalist movement and that these Christians were the push behind the QAnon conspiracy theory. He said that there was a belief that Trump was sent by God and that it was a delusion. He then proceeded to continue to mock Christianity for several minutes.

He mocked the book of Revelation from the Bible comparing it to QAnon with the various stories contained in the book. The Daily Wire said that apparently Maher thought the book was to be taken literally, but I believe it goes further than that.

Maher knows what he was saying when he made the comments about Christianity. It was not about the book of Revelation or the content. Maher was simply continuing the promotion of the anti-Christian agenda that is alive and well in this country.

Maher said that magical religious thinking was a virus and that QAnon was just its current mutation. He continued by saying that all the Senators who opposed the election results were evangelical Christians. In other words, Christians are evil and they should not be allowed to exist or participate in society.

That’s a story that we have all heard before. It’s the same story that Chris Cuomo shared several weeks ago. The Washington Post also shared that Christians should not be allowed to hold public office.

This is a direct push by society to eliminate Christian ideology from existence. They have been attempting to do this for years. We have removed prayer from schools. We have removed the ability of Christian faith-based groups to exist. Yet, we will allow the promotion of other religious materials in school.

The same groups that want to cast the blame for the events at the Capitol directly onto Christians are the same ones that argued we should not blame the Muslims for 9/11. I happen to agree that we cannot blame all Muslims for 9/11, just like we cannot blame all Christians for January 6.

We see Maher question the teachings of Revelation, mocking them and ridiculing them. He never once discusses the questionable teachings of Islam. Why not question the potential of Islam teaching violence against nonbelievers? I’m not saying that all Muslims are violent, but there are those that teach violence against nonbelievers.

For a Christian, what is happening here should come as no surprise. Scripture teaches us that the world is going to become much more evil as the end of time approaches. Maher may make fun of the discussion about the end of time, but for the believer, those things are more than just fairy tale stories.

We realize that the teachings in Revelation are prophecy and are difficult for a believer to understand, let alone a nonbeliever like Maher. While Maher is wrong in his accusations, he does bring up one major point that Christians should take note of.

It is unfortunate that many Christians have become so consumed in the QAnon saga and the matters of this world while ignoring the things that actually matter. While there is nothing wrong with being involved in civic activities, such as politics, we must realize that as a Christian, there are bigger things that should matter to us.

This is not about Trump, QAnon, or even Bill Maher’s leftist agenda. We do not believe that we were put in this world to save it from utter destruction, but that we were put into this world to tell others about a loving God who sent His son to die on a cross to save the world from sin. While I will never stop fighting for conservative values and my Christian values in society, I never want to lose focus on what really matters in the end.

New Rule: America’s Mass Delusion | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO) Subscribe to the Real Time YouTube: http://itsh.bo/10r5A1BIt’s fun to laugh at QAnon, but if you accord religious faith the kind of exalted respect we do her…

