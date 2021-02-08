http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/-ziHn8rnB5Y/the-bidens-super-bowl-message.php

I found intense drama in the Bidens’ brief message before the Super Bowl yesterday (video below). What was the over/under on the number of takes necessary to get this one? How many words would the president slur while giving the thing his best effort in the final take? Could he run his tribute to “essential workers” by us just one more time so we can dub that in a little more clearly?

Would he make it to the end zone? Would he remember to display his dental work for emphasis before reaching the end zone? Would the assembled multitude hold their applause before, during and after the remarks? Would the players restrain their enthusiasm?

