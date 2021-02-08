https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2021/02/08/the-confusing-visuals-of-the-super-bowl-halftime-show-got-explained-and-its-actually-a-pretty-great-message-n323631
About The Author
Related Posts
MSNBC Writer Suggests Ladies Change Twitter Handles to 'Reflect Their Credentials', It Backfires Big Time
December 15, 2020
Report on What Happened to BLM Organizer Who Was at Capitol Protest, More on Antifa Presence
January 9, 2021
New York Times Pretends Trump Is Hitler Again
December 1, 2020
Democrats on the Brink of War
December 18, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy