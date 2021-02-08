https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/02/08/the-morning-briefing-liz-cheney-is-a-cancer-that-could-kill-gops-2022-hopes-n1423590

Liz Cheney Is Bad News for Republicans

It’s no big secret that I have been writing and talking a lot about the Republicans and the 2022 midterm elections. Yeah, the party is kinda hosed right now, and its quickest way out of this cesspool of exile is via a victory in the 2022 midterms.

I’ve occasionally compared the position of the GOP this year to the straits the party was in back in 2009 when the Tea Party movement was launched and helped propel it to a resounding victory in the 2010 congressional midterms. Several people have hilariously offered that I have my facts wrong about what went on then. I co-founded the Los Angeles Tea Party and spent the next three years traveling around the country speaking at Tea Party events.

My frame of reference about what went on then is pretty solid thank you, armchair pundits.

I don’t think that we’re about to launch into Tea Party 3.0 but I do believe that there is enough emotion to carry the Republican party to victory on the House side of things in 2022 if it doesn’t get distracted.

Liz Cheney is a distraction.

There are over seventy-four million Republican voters who feel that the future of the party must Donald Trump as its centerpiece — either in person or in spirit. That is far and away the largest faction in the GOP.

The other faction is comprised of Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney, and a few others who believe that the party would be more comfortable returning to its Bush era days of being little more than a lapdog for the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the MSM. As I have stated on more than one occasion, that’s the path to permanent oblivion of Republicans.

I felt for a while that the Republican resolve would be fueled by the Trump spirit going forward but then House Republicans voted to leave Cheney in a leadership position. That, of course, has just emboldened her. Cheney’s own constituents in Wyoming just expressed their displeasure with her via censure, and her response was rather dismissive:

Liz Cheney is defiant after the Wyoming State Republican Party voted to censure her and called for her resignation from Congress for her vote to impeach Donald Trump. “I’m not,” Cheney told “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace in response to a question about her resignation. “Look I think people all across Wyoming understand and recognize that our most important duty is to the Constitution. And as I’ve explained and will continue to explain to supporters all across the state, voters all across the state, the oath that I took to the Constitution compelled me to vote for impeachment, and it doesn’t bend to partisanship, it doesn’t bend to political pressure, it’s the most important oath that we take.” Cheney easily survived a vote to strip her of her leadership position last week 145-61. But those 61 opponents could still make life miserable for her in the House. The old-fashioned tradition of “shunning” will be employed which means working with her colleagues may become very difficult.

The fact that she was left in a leadership role gives her relevance she shouldn’t have right now. It will also give her a lot more face time with the advocacy media because everything she’s been saying for a month is a regurgitation of the Dem party line. Her position is virtually indistinguishable from that of Nancy Pelosi’s.

To the many Republicans who have been losing faith in the system and the party since November, Cheney could be the thing that makes them abandon the GOP forever. Again, the numbers are on the side of the pro-Trump people. If the idiot upper echelon Beltway Republicans really believe that backsliding into Bushism is what the party needs then they are going to find themselves in a super minority for decades to come, if not permanently.

I don’t think Cheney is an incurable problem yet, but she could be very soon.

The Republicans outside of Washington, D.C. need to make it very clear to those inside that the Cheney/Romney wing that wants to play organ grinder monkey for the Democrats won’t be tolerated.

