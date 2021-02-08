https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/08/the-nations-jeet-heer-and-fellow-intellectually-dishonest-ghouls-dance-on-the-grave-of-gop-rep-ron-wright-who-wanted-to-reopen-schools/

Texas GOP Rep. Ron Wright passed away last night at 67. He had contracted COVID19 last month:

Well, The Nation national affairs correspondent Jeet Heer couldn’t help but be struck by something that had gone out from Wright’s Twitter account a few days ago:

So, if we’re understanding this correctly, because Wright’s Twitter account said this:

Somehow, Wright is a hypocrite? Maybe his death was divine punishment?

Disgusting.

As a matter of fact:

Ron Wright’s health was already compromised given his lung cancer. Despite that, he understood the importance of opening up schools for children’s welfare.

What’s hypocritical about that? Why do people feel the need to dance on the graves of COVID19 victims whose politics they disagree with?

It’s easy if you try.

