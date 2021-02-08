https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/08/there-was-no-investigation-breitbarts-joel-pollak-goes-through-donald-trumps-pre-trial-memo/

As Twitchy reported, former President Trump’s lawyers for his impeachment trial acknowledged an invitation to attend the trial from House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin by beginning, “We are in receipt of your latest public relations stunt.” And it certainly is a stunt, seeing how Trump’s “fair and honest” trial will be presided over by Sen. Pat Leahy, who passed final judgment on Trump’s guilt back in January, tweeting, “Trump’s crimes trying to overturn our elections and openly instigating a riot causing deaths warrant his immediate resignation or removal.”

On Monday, Trump’s legal team issued its trial memorandum (downloadable here as a PDF), and Breitbart’s Joel Pollak had a look:

“In this Country, the Constitution…reigns supreme. But through this latest Article of Impeachment now before the Senate, Democrat politicians seek to carve out a mechanism by which they can silence a political opponent and a minority party.” https://t.co/r2wgiP2mCZ #impeachment — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 8, 2021

The first citation in Trump’s legal memo is ironically to @CNN, which once published a list of Democrats who had called for then-President Trump’s impeachment. The point: this is just the latest version of Trump Derangement Syndrome (they actually call it out) among the Democrats — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 8, 2021

The memo notes that Democratic members of the House had filed at least nine impeachment resolutions during his four years in office.

“As the body vested with the sole power to impeach, the House serves as the investigator and prosecutor. There was no investigation.” #impeachmentmemo — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 8, 2021

They were in too big a hurry to impeach to hold an investigation.

“House Leadership simply cannot have it both ways. Either the President incited the riots, like the Article claims, or the riots were pre-planned by a small group of criminals who deserve punishment to the fullest extent of the law.” #impeachmentmemo — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 8, 2021

But Trump told the crowd to “fight like hell,” which his lawyers address:

Notably absent from his speech was any reference to or encouragement of an insurrection, a riot, criminal action, or any acts of physical violence whatsoever. The only reference to force was in taking pride in his administration’s creation of the Space Force. Mr. Trump never made any express or implied mention of weapons, the need for weapons, or anything of the sort. Instead, he simply called on those gathered to peacefully and patriotically use their voices.

“Democrats cannot pretend that they were confused by the word ‘fight’…the…nonprofit started by…Stacey Abrams and endorsed by none other than Speaker Pelosi is literally called ‘Fair Fight,’ and it asks people to join the “fight for free and fair elections.” #impeachmentmemo — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 8, 2021

“The fact that some small percentage of unlawful rioters who, as the FBI…knew in advance, had been planning to come and wage war, did so later…does not in any way mean that they were acting at Mr. Trump’s direction or through any ‘incitement’ from Mr. Trump.” #impeachmentmemo — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 8, 2021

“The lack of due process is no small matter; due process of law is not a formality it is a key Constitutional right, and when it is lacking a case is tainted and the case should be dismissed.” #impeachmentmemo — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 8, 2021

