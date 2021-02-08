https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/08/this-him-meet-the-awesome-person-david-hogg-just-welcomed-to-his-new-pillow-companys-activist-advisory-board-screenshots/

David Hogg wants to build a new woke pillow empire, but he can’t do it alone. He needs good, quality people to help him out.

People like Brandon Wolf. Brandon Wolf is VP of the Dru Project, “an LGBTQ+ advocacy org on a mission to spread love, promote GSAs & send future leaders to college in honor of Drew Leinonen, who was murdered at Pulse [Nightclub]”:

I’m thrilled to announce the addition of Brandon Wolf ( @bjoewolf ) to the Pillow Company‘s activist advisory board. Brandon has years of experience in organizing for gun violence prevention, LGBTQ rights and he’s also just an awesome person. Welcome Brandon! pic.twitter.com/mDrPmYoqSr — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 8, 2021

Brandon Wolf is just an awesome person, you guys. We’d love to post some of his tweets, but his account is protected for some reason.

Good thing this tweeter managed to grab some for us to see:

Here are screenshots of archived tweets linked above that Jess Turnr didn’t include in her own screenshot collection:

Brandon is just an awesome person!

I wonder what form his activism would take toward steering that advisory board. — Mark Thibeault (@UndeadLanguage) February 8, 2021

We, too, would like to know.

In any event:

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

