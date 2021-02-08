https://hannity.com/media-room/this-is-real-france-found-guilty-of-failing-to-meet-its-own-paris-climate-accord/
BRAIN FREEZE: Al Gore Demands Senate BLOCK POMPEO over Climate ‘DENIAL’
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.12.18
Former Vice President and climate change crusader Al Gore urged the Senate to reject President Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State Thursday, claiming Mike Pompeo was unqualified because he “denies the climate crisis.”
Gore took to twitter to slam Trump’s pick to lead the State Department, saying the former CIA chief has been “doing the bidding” for fossil fuel corporations for years; adding the American people “deserve better.”
“Senators should reject Mike Pompeo’s nomination to be Secretary of State. He denies the climate crisis, and has been doing the bidding for fossil fuel interests his whole career. The American people deserve better,” tweeted Gore.
The former Vice President’s comments come months after the global warming alarmist feverishly attempted to explain a brutally cold winter throughout the Northern Hemisphere; bizarrely suggesting that global warming is now causing “global cooling.”
BRAIN FREEZE: Al Gore Demands TRUMP’S RESIGNATION Over ‘CLIMATE CHANGE’ Inaction
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.31.18
Former Vice President and climate-change crusader Al Gore called for President Trump’s immediate resignation this week; saying the Commander-in-Chief should step down over his failure to address global warming.
Gore slammed the President during a recent interview, saying “My only message would be resign. I don’t think he’s prepared to listen to advice about the importance of clean air and clean water.”
Gore’s message on climate-change left millions of Americans scratching their heads over the last several months, with the former VP struggling to explain the bitter-cold winter temperatures that slammed the majority of the US in January.