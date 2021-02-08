https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/08/this-is-weird-president-biden-gets-a-little-flirtatious-with-a-nurse-during-virtual-covid-19-vaccination-site-visit/

You might take this video differently than we did, although a lot of people commenting on it seem to have had the same reaction we did. Remember when President Biden’s touchy-feely nature, especially with women, was causing enough of a distraction for him entering the race that he posted a two-minute video explaining how he’d “be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future”?

Obviously, Biden couldn’t have done much touching and sniffing during a virtual visit to a COVID-19 vaccination site in Arizona with Vice President Kamala Harris, but he still managed to compliment one of the nurses there on her looks even though she was wearing a mask.

BIDEN: “Are you a freshman at the university?” Nurse: “No.” BIDEN: “I’m teasing… you look like a freshman.” Nurse: “Thank you.” Later tells Biden she’s been an RN for nine years pic.twitter.com/T1KLChOHXQ — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 8, 2021

Imagine if Trump had said this. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) February 8, 2021

imagine if trump said this. Pandemonium. — The Catch Fence ™ (@TheCatchFence) February 8, 2021

it would be called grounds for impeachment — Cory Griffin (@GriffMaestro) February 8, 2021

That would have been bad. This is just Joe being Joe.

At least he couldn’t sniff her hair — Zombie Dachshund (@ZombieDachshund) February 8, 2021

This is completely unacceptable. Seriously. He needs to just stop! — Vicki (@MtpVicki) February 8, 2021

Creeper. — Vanessa Peveto (@vb1961) February 8, 2021

This is… weird — Dr. Sean #Steelers #Pirates #Penguins (@tworingspit) February 8, 2021

Does he judge everything by how it looks — Michael (@orlandoM321) February 8, 2021

Don Juan Biden. — Circle firing squads are stupid. (@EEAGLEEYE07) February 8, 2021

Does he run these lines on Dr. Rachel Levine?

Biden is creepy. If a Republican said that the Dems would have a cow. — Wallace (@Flfarmgirl0412) February 8, 2021

Cringeworthy. — Tamie Wessel Stodder (@talywe) February 8, 2021

did he try to sniff her? pic.twitter.com/zCgE82KwFM — I * am * a * American * Patriot (@SylviaD32343310) February 8, 2021

The press would have FREAKED OUT if Trump said something like that. — Samuel Culper 722, also on GAB @politiwars (@politiwars) February 8, 2021

Gross. So Presidential. — Lynn Wojnowski (@lmwojnowski) February 8, 2021

This, right here, is probably why he rarely goes anywhere without Jill at his elbow. Why would anyone say this? Or sit still for it??!? — Wooferville 🐶❤️ (@LizzerMack) February 8, 2021

Flirty old man. — jDub (@jDub_microtones) February 8, 2021

Doddering fool. — I Aver🌲 (@i_aver) February 8, 2021

Look at Kamala’s reaction. Very telling — Art (@patriot_knights) February 8, 2021

Somewhere a handler is screaming into an earpiece….. — Capt. SamAdams, BA(Hons)MA, Hero of Balaclava etc (@SamAdam15959383) February 8, 2021

Biden is just gross. — AnnaV (@perchance99) February 8, 2021

There is nothing funny about that. Especially after listening to all the disgusting things and cartoons made up of Trump. Where’s all those artists now. — Sarah Maxwell (@sarahsway55) February 8, 2021

Ew. I know for a fact many women in medicine are outraged by these types of comments from average people. I’m sure a lot of those same women would also claim it’s no big deal coming from him 😒😒 — jl (@jl95511676) February 8, 2021

He gets away with a lot.

