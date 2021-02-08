https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/08/this-is-weird-president-biden-gets-a-little-flirtatious-with-a-nurse-during-virtual-covid-19-vaccination-site-visit/
You might take this video differently than we did, although a lot of people commenting on it seem to have had the same reaction we did. Remember when President Biden’s touchy-feely nature, especially with women, was causing enough of a distraction for him entering the race that he posted a two-minute video explaining how he’d “be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future”?
Obviously, Biden couldn’t have done much touching and sniffing during a virtual visit to a COVID-19 vaccination site in Arizona with Vice President Kamala Harris, but he still managed to compliment one of the nurses there on her looks even though she was wearing a mask.
BIDEN: “Are you a freshman at the university?”
Nurse: “No.”
BIDEN: “I’m teasing… you look like a freshman.”
Nurse: “Thank you.”
Later tells Biden she’s been an RN for nine years pic.twitter.com/T1KLChOHXQ
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 8, 2021
Imagine if Trump had said this.
— Stephe96 (@Stephe96) February 8, 2021
imagine if trump said this. Pandemonium.
— The Catch Fence ™ (@TheCatchFence) February 8, 2021
it would be called grounds for impeachment
— Cory Griffin (@GriffMaestro) February 8, 2021
That would have been bad. This is just Joe being Joe.
At least he couldn’t sniff her hair
— Zombie Dachshund (@ZombieDachshund) February 8, 2021
#CreepyJoe very inappropriate
— Mary4Jr88 (@mary4jr88) February 8, 2021
This is completely unacceptable. Seriously. He needs to just stop!
— Vicki (@MtpVicki) February 8, 2021
Creeper.
— Vanessa Peveto (@vb1961) February 8, 2021
This is… weird
— Dr. Sean #Steelers #Pirates #Penguins (@tworingspit) February 8, 2021
Does he judge everything by how it looks
— Michael (@orlandoM321) February 8, 2021
— BMW333 (@BMW33313) February 8, 2021
Don Juan Biden.
— Circle firing squads are stupid. (@EEAGLEEYE07) February 8, 2021
Does he run these lines on Dr. Rachel Levine?
Biden is creepy. If a Republican said that the Dems would have a cow.
— Wallace (@Flfarmgirl0412) February 8, 2021
Cringeworthy.
— Tamie Wessel Stodder (@talywe) February 8, 2021
did he try to sniff her? pic.twitter.com/zCgE82KwFM
— I * am * a * American * Patriot (@SylviaD32343310) February 8, 2021
The press would have FREAKED OUT if Trump said something like that.
— Samuel Culper 722, also on GAB @politiwars (@politiwars) February 8, 2021
Gross. So Presidential.
— Lynn Wojnowski (@lmwojnowski) February 8, 2021
This, right here, is probably why he rarely goes anywhere without Jill at his elbow. Why would anyone say this? Or sit still for it??!?
— Wooferville 🐶❤️ (@LizzerMack) February 8, 2021
Flirty old man.
— jDub (@jDub_microtones) February 8, 2021
Doddering fool.
— I Aver🌲 (@i_aver) February 8, 2021
Look at Kamala’s reaction. Very telling
— Art (@patriot_knights) February 8, 2021
Somewhere a handler is screaming into an earpiece…..
— Capt. SamAdams, BA(Hons)MA, Hero of Balaclava etc (@SamAdam15959383) February 8, 2021
Biden is just gross.
— AnnaV (@perchance99) February 8, 2021
— Narnia Defense Force (@NarniaNitro) February 8, 2021
There is nothing funny about that. Especially after listening to all the disgusting things and cartoons made up of Trump. Where’s all those artists now.
— Sarah Maxwell (@sarahsway55) February 8, 2021
Ew. I know for a fact many women in medicine are outraged by these types of comments from average people. I’m sure a lot of those same women would also claim it’s no big deal coming from him 😒😒
— jl (@jl95511676) February 8, 2021
He gets away with a lot.
