https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/08/this-is-weird-president-biden-gets-a-little-flirtatious-with-a-nurse-during-virtual-covid-19-vaccination-site-visit/

You might take this video differently than we did, although a lot of people commenting on it seem to have had the same reaction we did. Remember when President Biden’s touchy-feely nature, especially with women, was causing enough of a distraction for him entering the race that he posted a two-minute video explaining how he’d “be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future”?

Obviously, Biden couldn’t have done much touching and sniffing during a virtual visit to a COVID-19 vaccination site in Arizona with Vice President Kamala Harris, but he still managed to compliment one of the nurses there on her looks even though she was wearing a mask.

That would have been bad. This is just Joe being Joe.

Does he run these lines on Dr. Rachel Levine?

He gets away with a lot.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...