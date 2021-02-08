https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/08/this-is-what-twitter-took-from-peter-doocys-question-about-when-those-laid-off-can-expect-those-promised-green-jobs/

As Twitchy reported earlier, White House Press Secretary had to do some spinning when Fox News’ one-horse pony Peter Doocy asked her when those laid off by President Biden’s axing of the Keystone XL pipeline could expect the green jobs that were promised as a replacement. Here’s the exchange again below, with commentary by Rep. Daniel Crenshaw:

We saw that “Doocy” was among Twitter’s trending news topics and wondered why. Fear not; Twitter is here to tell you why:

He did truncate a quote; so did Axios, who spoke to AFL-CIO head Richard Trumka personally. Funny how that quote keeps popping up.

(How refreshing.)

“Allow me to pause the press briefing so I can play back the entirety of Trumka’s interview as well as selections from Biden’s campaign speeches.”

It is:

