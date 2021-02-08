https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/08/this-is-what-twitter-took-from-peter-doocys-question-about-when-those-laid-off-can-expect-those-promised-green-jobs/

As Twitchy reported earlier, White House Press Secretary had to do some spinning when Fox News’ one-horse pony Peter Doocy asked her when those laid off by President Biden’s axing of the Keystone XL pipeline could expect the green jobs that were promised as a replacement. Here’s the exchange again below, with commentary by Rep. Daniel Crenshaw:

She is LYING about creating “millions” of green jobs. According to BLS data projections we would be lucky to see an additional ~10,000 “green” jobs over the next *ten years*. See here: https://t.co/YaujMjYRTP https://t.co/T42dwshGXn — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 8, 2021

We saw that “Doocy” was among Twitter’s trending news topics and wondered why. Fear not; Twitter is here to tell you why:

He did truncate a quote; so did Axios, who spoke to AFL-CIO head Richard Trumka personally. Funny how that quote keeps popping up.

Trumka takes an early whack at Biden for stopping the Keystone pipeline, telling @jonathanvswan @axios “I wish he hadn’t done that on the first day…It did and will cost us jobs…I wish he had paired that more carefully [with creating jobs].” pic.twitter.com/dFW5CQtvnd — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) February 7, 2021

twitter using their Trending section to spin in favor of Democrats being asked tough questions is…. not surprising pic.twitter.com/ZLX6OBVEuW — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) February 8, 2021

Par for the course for that section, I’m afraid. — Andrew (@AndrewMG77) February 8, 2021

This is what the “trending” section does. A few weeks ago it was an item about how Tom Brady still had a job despite being buddies with Donald Trump but that Colin Kaepernick who was 50 shades of woke couldn’t get a QB job. As if wokeness wins football games and championships. — David Gerstman (@soccerdhg) February 8, 2021

Sounds about right for Twitter. — Divus (Political Dissident #1337) (@Di_Efix) February 8, 2021

Twitter Moments and their artificially trending hashtags are the single greatest source of disinformation on Twitter. — You Should Have Voted For Jo (@colorblindk1d) February 8, 2021

It’s a dangerous time to question the executive branch. Democracy dies in the darkness. — William Foster (@FosterWilliam93) February 8, 2021

They’re frauds — Kenny (@graceand_truth) February 8, 2021

For someone who supposedly went to a fancy school, supposedly majored in English, and was supposedly a government spokes-lady for years, she sure has trouble forming sentences — dr president-elect carny d 🎡 🇺🇸 🗽 🦅 (@dougalpollux) February 8, 2021

(How refreshing.)

Twitter = state social media — fahagen (@fahagen1) February 8, 2021

Every day — sweetakin💙 (@sweetakin) February 8, 2021

As usual — Thed Mason (@mason_thed) February 8, 2021

“…after he truncated a quote…” Twitter is in the propaganda business, and they know it, and are fine with it. — John Stephen Walsh (@jswriter65) February 8, 2021

“Allow me to pause the press briefing so I can play back the entirety of Trumka’s interview as well as selections from Biden’s campaign speeches.”

Completely insane take on their exchange. How does anyone take any of this seriously?? — jl (@jl95511676) February 8, 2021

This is nothing new. Twitter trends are rigged to push left wing propaganda. — Jack Gertz (@GertzJack1) February 8, 2021

She didn’t correct him. There was nothing to correct. He asked a legitimate, rational question and quoted accurate statements. Stop protecting your little Lefty when there is nothing to protect. She’s a big girl. She can handle the questions. Stop it, it’s embarrassing — Ellen Shaw (@EllenSh89967531) February 8, 2021

so where are these GREEN JOBS?

when are the jobs going to start?

who is going to employ these workers (company)?

what will they be making and how much will it pay?

why is it taking so long to get this green job project moving? Biden is a fraud. — A. Landmesser (@markr51749722) February 8, 2021

I noticed that ! Everything there seems to be leftist propaganda 🤨😡 — JFPCali (@CaliJfp) February 8, 2021

It is:

Did you see this earlier?https://t.co/oWQ1Ll10cI — tokyodreamer (@tokyodreamer4) February 8, 2021

