Many watched Tom Brady lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The game marked the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory and Tom Brady’s seventh. Brady’s epic accomplishment has earned him the title of the greatest quarterback of all time, but many on Twitter appeared to have been triggered by Brady’s victory.

Brady is no stranger to criticism, of course. Last week, Nancy Armour attacked him in USA Today for not only being white, but for his apparent support for Donald Trump. Now, Twitter users are calling his victory over Patrick Mahomes “racist” … because it happened during Black History Month.

If Tom Brady beats Patrick Mahomes during Black History Month then we have to double whatever we’re demanding from reparations — Zito (@_Zeets) February 8, 2021

There is no world where I’m rooting for Tom Brady to win a Super Bowl during Black History Month — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) February 7, 2021

Tom Brady winning during black history month is so racist — Jizzy 😇❣️ (@jizzycostello) February 8, 2021

I feel like it’s racist that Tom Brady beat Patrick Mahomes during Black history month — 👾👾👾 (@isaiahjosecruz) February 8, 2021

Tom Brady surpassed Michael Jordan in number of championships, during Black History Month. Idc that’s gotta be racist. — 𝐃𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤 (ᴸᵃᵐᵃʳ ᴮᵉᵗᵗᵉʳ ᵀʰᵃⁿ ᴹᵃʰᵒᵐᵉˢ) (@DJGreatness2020) February 8, 2021

there’s something racist about tom brady… a white man… winning the super bowl every year during BLACK HISTORY MONTH 🤔 — 𝙟𝙖𝙢 ✰ (@jamruntz) February 8, 2021

Tom Brady beating a black QB during black history month just feels racist — ~zaib~ (@Zaib_12) February 8, 2021

I’ll give Tom Brady his credit in March…. but rn it’s black history month and I’m not acknowledging it😂😂😂😂😂 nah I’m playing — 3️⃣ (@stokesboi1) February 8, 2021

Brady winning super bowls during black history month every fucking year is the third most racist thing to ever happen in history — Jaegerist Cobi (@Jcobi_b) February 8, 2021

Aint no way Tom Brady winning 7 Super Bowls during black history month aint racist — wasginton capitels (@kekadex) February 8, 2021

Tom Brady won another ring… during Black History Month?????? — Ya new favorite person (@tellemyourtruth) February 8, 2021

Something about Tom Brady winning a Super Bowl during Black History Month just feels racist. — Openly Black. (@iintrepid) February 8, 2021

tom brady beating patrick mahomes during black history month has to be racist. #SuperBowl — bryce 👨🏾‍🦯 (@brycecstarks) February 8, 2021

Patrick Mahomes half black right? And Tom Brady doing this to him on Black History Month? This gotta be racist someway it has to be man — Jay イカ 🦑 (@SQUlDZ) February 8, 2021

Is it possible some of these people were joking? I hope they all were because of how ridiculous this suggestion is. Were the Buccaneers not entitled to play to win the Super Bowl because they have a white quarterback? Did Tom Brady have to allow himself to be outplayed by Patrick Mahomes because of his race? Is the Left seriously so obsessed with race that activists feel that white athletes have an obligation to not outshine their black opponents during Black History Month?

I’d really like to believe these people are just joking, but there are too many tweets for that to be true.

