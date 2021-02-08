https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/trump-gets-permanently-banned-hollywood-actors-guild/

By Thomas Catenacci

Daily Caller News Foundation

Hollywood’s biggest film and television union officially banned former President Donald Trump from ever being re-admitted due to his “antagonism.”

The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) officially banned Donald Trump, citing his “antagonism” toward the union’s members and disregard for the union’s values, the union announced Sunday. The union first met to discuss potentially expelling Trump in January.

TRENDING: Trump’s refusal to testify at impeachment could be cited as ‘proof’ of his guilt, lawmaker hints

“Preventing Donald Trump from ever rejoining SAG-AFTRA is more than a symbolic step,” SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement Sunday. “It is a resounding statement that threatening or inciting harm against fellow members will not be tolerated. An attack against one is an attack against all.”

Trump has been a member of SAG and AFTRA, which merged in 2012, since 1989, according to Deadline. The ban doesn’t affect Trump’s pensions and he will be able to work in SAG-AFTRA’s jurisdiction.

Days before SAG-AFTRA’s final decision to remove Trump, the former president resigned from the union.

The Screen Actor’s Guild threatened Donald Trump with removal from their membership because of the events on Jan. 6. He just sent them this letter and resigned ???????????? pic.twitter.com/uT8hu2SlQh — Caleb Hull (I’m With the CCP Don’t Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) February 4, 2021

“I write to you regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership,” Trump wrote to the union in a letter. “Who cares!”

“I no longer wish to be associated with your union,” he continued.

SAG-AFTRA’s resolution banning Trump also accused him of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. A mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol after he gave a speech at the “Save America” rally.

Trump previously starred in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” “The Little Rascals” and “Zoolander,” according to the film database IMDb. Trump’s television show “The Apprentice” was successful, airing for 15 seasons.

A petition circulated online in January to digitally remove the former president from “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” following the Capitol riot.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

