David Schoen, one of the attorneys defending former President Donald Trump during his upcoming Senate impeachment trial has withdrawn a request that the trial be paused during the Jewish sabbath, which occurs on Friday evening through Saturday night.

Initially, Schoen, an orthodox Jew, had written to Sens. Pat Leahy, Mitch McConnell, and Chuck Schumer, informing them of his observance. The Senators responded by saying they would pause the trial on Friday afternoon and pick it up again when shabbat ended.

However, Monday evening, Schoen wrote to the Senators thanking them for the accommodation but informing them that they should proceed on with the trial Friday evening into Saturday without his presence.

“I very much appreciated your decision; but I remained concerned about the delay in the proceedings in a process that I recognize is important to bring a conclusion for all involved and for the country,” wrote Schoen.

“I will not participate during the Sabbath; but the role I would have played will be fully covered to the satisfaction of the defense team,” he continued.

