Attorneys for former President Donald TrumpDonald TrumpDominion spokesman: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell ‘is begging to be sued’ DC officers who defended Capitol, family of Sicknick honored at Super Bowl US will rejoin UN Human Rights Council: report MORE on Monday argued in a new brief that the Senate should quickly dismiss the impeachment article filed against him when his trial begins this week.

The 78-page document amounts to a more detailed version of the arguments presented in a filing last week from David Schoen and Bruce Castor, who are representing the former president in the Senate.

The two argue that Trump’s post-presidency trial is unconstitutional, and that even if senators disagreed, Trump’s speech ahead of the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol was protected by the First Amendment and did not meet the threshold of an impeachable offense.

Trump’s lawyers accused Democrats in the brief of attempting to “silence a political opponent and a minority party” through a “brazen political act,” arguing the second impeachment proceedings against the former president failed to give him due process.

“The Article of Impeachment presented by the House is unconstitutional for a variety of reasons, any of which alone would be grounds for immediate dismissal,” the attorneys wrote. “Taken together, they demonstrate conclusively that indulging House Democrats hunger for this political theater is a danger to our Republic democracy and the rights that we hold dear.”

The contours of Trump’s trial are expected to be established on Monday, including details over time allotments for each side to make arguments and whether there will be witnesses. Senators in both parties have indicated they expect the trial to wrap up relatively quickly given Trump’s acquittal appears to be a foregone conclusion.

All but five GOP senators indicated last month they felt Trump’s trial was unconstitutional, something even many Republican legal experts have disputed. But the vote made clear there likely would not be the 17 GOP votes needed to convict Trump.

The House last month impeached the former president for inciting violence against the government over his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, which also claimed the life of a police officer.

Trump spent weeks falsely claiming the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, even as courts dismissed his team’s allegations of voter fraud. The president on Jan. 6 urged his supporters to march to the Capitol to stop the certification of votes affirming Joe Biden Joe BidenHow Biden’s student loan policies are rigged in favor of government and nonprofit workers Biden returns America towards a more civilized government Ready for takeoff: Three simple guidelines for flying after vaccination MORE as the next president. A mob overwhelmed law enforcement and stormed the Capitol a short time later.

Trump’s attorneys argued in their initial legal brief filed last week that Trump is constitutionally ineligible to face an impeachment trial because he’s no longer in office. They added that even if senators found the proceedings constitutional, his comments were protected under the First Amendment. In the brief, the attorneys indicated Trump still believes the election was stolen.

Democratic impeachment managers are expected to make the case that Trump was “singularly responsible” for the Capitol attack with his rhetoric leading up to and on Jan. 6. They will argue that while Trump is out of office, he should be barred from holding office in the future as a measure of accountability for his actions.

