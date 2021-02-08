https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/trump-legal-team-links-two-gateway-pundit-reports-pre-trial-brief-bolster-defense/

Trump’s lead lawyers David Schoen and Bruce Castor released a pretrial brief on Monday. In the 75-page legal brief the Trump legal team accused the House Democrats of suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and engaging in “political theater.”

The legal team called the trial unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office.

The Trump team used two Gateway Pundit reports to bolster their defense.

On page 9 of the pre-trial document the Trump legal team links to our report by Alicia Powe on a “Boogaloo Boi” leader who aligns with Black Lives Matter who boasted about organizing an armed insurrection on the US Capitol.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Suspicious Vehicle Seen Escorting Late Night Biden Ballot Van at TCF Center on Election Night (VIDEO)

On page 10 of the pre-trial report the Trump legal team links to TGP contributor Tayler Hansen’s report covering the riots from inside the US Capitol on January 6th.

The sham impeachment trial of private citizen Donald Trump begins tomorrow in the US Senate.

Here is the full 75-page pre-trial brief.

Pres. Donald Trump Trial Me… by Jim Hoft

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

