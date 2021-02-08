https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/trump-returning-social-media-adviser-confirms/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — An adviser to former President Donald Trump said the 45th president would be back on social media soon and could have a plan in the works to launch his own social media platform.

“I would expect that we will see the president reemerge on social media,” senior adviser Jason Miller said during a Saturday radio interview. “Whether that’s joining an existing platform or creating his new platform, there are a number of different options and a number of different meetings that they’ve been having on that front. Nothing is imminent on that.”

Trump’s use of social media was one of the biggest storylines of his campaign and term as president, with him frequently firing off tweets to bash political opponents or announce new policy directives.

