https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/602287505db3705aa0a9c469
France’s health minister has slammed reports that hospital governors, donors and elderly family members were invited to be vaccinated ahead of those deemed most vulnerable at a clinic in the capital….
County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Monday that about 55% of the doses expected to arrive this week will be needed for second shots — which are required a few weeks after people initiall…
People, streets, a fire station and even a mountain have names that sketch the hardships, triumphs and hard-won progress that are part of Black history in Southern California….
With the school year rapidly slipping away, the issue of vaccines for teachers is at the center of negotiations between Gov. Gavin Newsom and lawmakers….