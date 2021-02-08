https://www.dailywire.com/news/trumps-defense-team-will-show-clips-of-democrats-urging-violence-in-2020-senator

Former President Donald Trump’s defense team will show videos of Democrats encouraging violence at his Senate trial, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said Sunday.

Trump’s impeachment trial is set to begin on Tuesday, and the Kentucky Republican said his defense team will seek to turn the tables.

“I think you’re going to see the Trump defense play video of Rep. Maxine Waters telling crowds to mob Trump administration officials and attack them. They’ll probably show clips of Cory Booker saying get up in the face of these congresspeople. You’ll probably see comments from Rep. [Ilhan] Omar celebrating the violence that happened to me when I had six ribs broken and part of a lung removed.”

Bruce Castor, one of Trump’s lawyers, told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Friday “you can count on that.”

“I’ve been looking at a lot of video over the past couple of days,” Castor said. “There’s a lot of tape of cities burning and courthouses being attacked and federal agents being assaulted by rioters in the streets, cheered on by Democrats throughout the country, and many of them in Washington using really the most inflammatory rhetoric that’s possible to use,” he said.

“You better be careful what you wish for,” Castor said of the Democrats.

Waters in 2018 called for Democrats to harass Trump administration officials. “Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” Waters said at the Wilshire Federal Building, as seen in video of the event.

Waters later appeared on MSNBC to double down on her remarks, saying she had “no sympathy” for Trump administration officials. “The people are going to turn on them. They’re going to protest. They’re going to absolutely harass them until they decide that they’re going to tell the President, ‘No, I can’t hang with you.’”

Then-House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told Fox News at the time that Waters’ remarks were “very dangerous” and called upon the California Democrat to apologize. Sen. Jeff Flake, a retiring Arizona Republican who has repeatedly criticized Trump, tweeted, “Left or right, nobody deserves this kind of treatment.”

Also in 2018, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) told activists to “get up in the face of some congresspeople.” And Hillary Clinton this year said “you can’t be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for.”

Also this year, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said of getting active in politics, “When you’re in the arena, you have to be ready to take a punch and you have to be ready to throw a punch”

In his trial, Trump‘s lawyers will also argue that the Senate lacks jurisdiction to convict the former president on a single impeachment article — primarily because the constitutional mechanism is used exclusively to remove a president from office, and Trump is already out.

“By the House impeachment resolution logic, they could go back and impeach Abraham Lincoln,” Castor said.

House Democrats – along with 10 Republicans – passed the article charging Trump incited violence with his claims of election fraud and urging his supporters before and on January 6 to protest the joint session of Congress that convened to certify the 2020 results.

