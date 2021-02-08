https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/08/turns-out-woke-manhattan-da-candidate-survivor-alumna-triggered-by-crowd-at-unsafe-super-bowl-is-a-big-fan-of-sjw-protests-and-love-riots/

As Twitchy told you, Manhattan DA candidate and self-described “Warren Democrat” (and “Survivor”/”Amazing Race” alumna!) Eliza Orlins was extremely triggered by the Super Bowl (but she watched it anyway). She felt unsafe seeing so many people in one place:

This gal’s clearly a hardcore SJW. Social justice is her jam, you know?

Which is why when the cause is right, seeing so many people in one place makes her heart sing:

Huh.

The Super Bowl was an optional gathering during the COVID19 pandemic, but protests and “love riots” are not.

Never fails.

Every time.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...