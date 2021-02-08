https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/twitter-bans-gateway-pundit-boss-jim-hoft-radios-wayne-allyn-root/

(NEW YORK POST) — Twitter has permanently suspended the accounts of Jim Hoft, the founder and editor-in-chief of the right-wing blog Gateway Pundit, and conservative radio host Wayne Allyn Root.

A spokesperson for the social media giant told The Post in a statement Monday that both Hoft and Root’s accounts were permanently barred “for repeated violations of our civic integrity policy.”

Under the policy, users “may not use Twitter’s services for the purpose of manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes.”

