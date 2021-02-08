https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/08/twitter-spins-fake-news-for-bidens-team-after-his-press-secretary-couldnt-answer-a-fracking-question/

Big Tech giant Twitter issued a spin of press secretary Jen Psaki’s White House press briefing on Monday, saying she corrected a Fox News reporter on his question about jobless oil and gas workers and “green” energy.

Shortly after the briefing occurred, Twitter created a “moment” in its trending section saying the reporter in question who dared press Psaki on the Biden administration’s promise to give jobless oil and gas workers green energy jobs was “corrected.”

“White House press secretary Jen Psaki corrected Fox News journalist Peter Doocy after he truncated a quote from AFL-CIO head Richard Trumka while questioning her about Biden’s plan for ‘green jobs,’” the Twitter description read.

twitter using their Trending section to spin in favor of Democrats being asked tough questions is…. not surprising pic.twitter.com/ZLX6OBVEuW — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) February 8, 2021

In reality, Doocy asked Psaki during the press conference when oilfield workers who lost their jobs due to Biden’s recent anti-fossil fuel executive orders could expect to get the green jobs that the Biden administration promised would be available to them during the United States’ energy transition.

Psaki quickly snapped at Doocy for the question, encouraging him to “present your data of all the thousands and thousands of people who won’t be getting a green job.”

Doocy, however, pushed further, explaining to Psaki that Biden’s “longtime” friend Trumka even questioned the decision to displace thousands of oilfield workers while claiming to be creating jobs.

“Well, you didn’t include all of his interview,” Psaki said defensively.

Even when Doocy moved past Trumka’s words to statistics from the Laborers’ International Union of North America indicating that ending the Keystone XL pipeline would eliminate “1,000 existing union jobs and 10,000 projected construction jobs,” Psaki was clearly frustrated.

“President Biden has proposed a climate plan with transformative investments and infrastructure and laid out a plan that will not only create millions of good union jobs but also help tackle the climate crisis,” Psaki replied.

Doocy: “But there are people living paycheck to paycheck. There are now people out of jobs…It’s been 12 days since Gina McCarthy and John Kerry were here. It’s been 19 days since that EO, so what do those people who need money now — when do they get their green jobs?” (2/2) pic.twitter.com/IlRp9iYKlY — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 8, 2021

Doocy, however, didn’t give up. “There are people living paycheck to paycheck. There are now people out of jobs,” Doocy pressed. “It’s been 12 days since Gina McCarthy and John Kerry were here. It’s been 19 days since that EO, so what do those people who need money now — when do they get their green jobs?” Doocy pressed.

In the end, Psaki never fully answered Doocy’s questions, instead choosing to cop out with another version of her “circle back” technique, which many conservatives on Twitter have mocked.

“Well, the president and many Democrats and Republicans in Congress believe that investment in infrastructure, building infrastructure that’s in our national interests, and the boost the U.S. economy creates, good-paying union jobs here in America and advances our climate and clean energy goals are something that we can certainly work on doing together, and he has every plan to share more about his details of that plan in the weeks ahead,” Psaki concluded.

Last week, Kerry said oil and gas workers who lost their jobs due to the new administration’s restrictions on their industry should make “better choices” for newer, greener jobs and start building solar panels instead.

“What President Biden wants to do is make sure that those folks have better choices, that they have alternatives, that they can be the people who go to work to make the solar panels,” Kerry said, ignoring that jobs in wind and solar energy on average pay half what jobs in the oil and gas industry do.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

