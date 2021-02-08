https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/university-phoenix-wants-money-back-gop-group-tied-d-c-rally/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — The University of Phoenix has demanded that a Republican advocacy group return a $50,400 donation due to the group’s role in promoting a January 6 pro-Trump rally in D.C.

The Republican Attorneys General Association had helped to organize the turnout of the January 6 “Save America March protest of the election certification, via robocalls. The robocalls, while not paid for directly by RAGA, were paid for by its policy arm, the Rule of Law Defense Fund. The Defense Fund is a 501(c)4 organization whereas RAGA is a 527 organization under tax law.

“We have asked RAGA to return our contribution to us as soon as possible,” the for-profit university told Popular Information the week after the rally and a subsequent riot at the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead.

