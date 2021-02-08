https://www.theepochtimes.com/updates-on-ccp-virus-burkina-faso-hospitals-struggle-with-new-wave_3688818.html

Mexico officials have said they expect a spike in mass migration this year driven by natural disasters, failed economies, and the negative impact of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus pandemic.

Nashieli Ramirez Hernandez, the head of Mexico’s Human Rights Commission (Comision Nacional de Derechos Humanos, CNDH), said during a press briefing last week that the institution came to the conclusion after closely monitoring conditions in Central and South America, Breitbart first reported.

She said the CNDH expects a spike in migration in smaller groups, rather than in large caravans, linked to the negative economic impact of ongoing pandemic. Ramirez also cited reports of an upsurge in human smuggling operations along human trafficking routes.

Burkina Faso Hospitals Struggle With New Wave

After managing to avoid a catastrophic initial COVID-19 wave for various reasons, including what were surely undercounted figures, the conflict-riddled nation of Burkina Faso, like much of the rest of Africa, is trying to cope with a much deadlier resurgence of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

Although Burkina Faso’s virus figures are still relatively small compared to those in many parts of the world, officials worry that a general lack of understanding and adherence to basic safeguards will make it hard to rein in transmission, which could overwhelm the country’s already strained health system.

Some California Churches Hold Indoor Services

Some California churches opened their doors to worshippers after the state revised its guidelines for houses of prayer following a Supreme Court ruling that lifted a ban on indoor services during the pandemic.

China Tightens Travel Restrictions

As the Lunar New Year approaches, Chinese authorities are tightening restrictions in an attempt to curb the spread of the CCP virus.

In the northeastern city of Changchun, sources say that local authorities are underreporting the outbreak.

Concerns Over Mutations During Chronic Infection

A new UK study has raised concerns that the CCP virus has more chance to mutate during chronic infections, and it could “mutate to outwit our vaccines,” a leader of the study said.

UK Won’t Introduce ‘Vaccine Passports’

The UK government will not introduce CCP virus “vaccine passports,” but people will be able to ask their doctors for proof of vaccination if needed for international travel, Britain’s vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday.

Wuhan Residents Remember Whistleblower Doctor

Thousands of Chinese netizens and scores of international rights groups paid tribute to Chinese whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang on Feb. 7, marking the one-year anniversary of his death from the virus that he had sought to warn other doctors about.

Isabel van Brugen, Frank Fang, Nicole Hao, Lily Zhou, Alexander Zhang, and The Associated Press contributed to this report

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

