The director made the announcement concerning the opt-out for parents on Friday via the school’s Facebook page, according to the Standard-Examiner.

“Hirokawa wrote that he ‘reluctantly’ sent a letter to families stating that administrators were allowing them ‘to exercise their civil rights to not participate in Black History Month at the school,’” The Hill reported.

According to Hirokawa, “a few families” requested an opt-out from the curriculum.

Hirokawa, an Asian-American, told the Standard-Examiner he believes there’s “a lot of value in teaching our children about the mistreatment, challenges, and obstacles that people of color in our Nation have had to endure and what we can do today to ensure that such wrongs don’t continue.” As reported by The Daily Wire’s Chrissy Clark last week, Black History Month curriculum in D.C. public schools will include Black Lives Matter (BLM) content. BLM is a radical left-wing activist movement that has called for the defunding of police officers nationwide, the “disruption” of the nuclear family “requirement,” and the advancement of far-left gender ideology. “D.C. Public Schools announced Monday that it is participating in the Black Lives Matters at School Week of Action, a program that includes among its priorities ‘disrupting the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement’ and allowing everyone — including elementary-aged students — to ‘choose their own gender,’” Clark reported. “Hirokawa told the Utah news outlet that the school, which serves elementary and middle school students, incorporates Black History Month into social studies and history lessons, with a particular effort this year to highlight the achievements of African American figures in U.S. history,” The Hill noted.

