Montana is well set to be the next Constitutional Carry state.

On February 3, 2021, The Montana Senate approved Constitutional Carry bill, HB 102. According to the NRA-ILA, the bill was kicked back to the House where it was subject to a concurrence vote on February 5.

HB 102’s concurrence vote was successful and now the bill is heading to the desk of Republican Governor Greg Gianforte. As of February 5, Gianforte has 10 days to sign or veto HB 102, or it will become law without his signature.

Under HB 102, lawful Montana gun owners will be allowed to carry a firearm for self-defense without having to beg the government for permission. On top of that, the bill will scrap some of Montana’s “gun-free zones” from the state’s list of venues where people are prohibited from carrying.

The law will place Montana in the handful of states that permit gun owners to carry weapons without a permit. Many of the states that already have constitutional carry are among the safest in the country, having permissive gun laws in addition to some of the lowest rates of shootings and murders in the nation.

Montana is ranked 9th place according to Guns & Ammo magazine’s recent rankings for America’s most pro-Second Amendment states. Passing Constitutional Carry is a great way for Montana to bolster its already solid gun laws and become part of one the most successful pro-Second Amendment efforts in the last two decades.

