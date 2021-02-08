https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rob-finnerty-newsmax-wake-up-america/2021/02/08/id/1009123

Veteran journalist Rob Finnerty has been named anchor of Newsmax TV’s new morning show “Wake Up America,” a fast-paced 2.5 hours of news, analysis, and commentary, airing weekdays, beginning at 6:30 a.m. ET.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the network, especially at this moment in our history,’’ Finnerty said. “Not only is Newsmax TV growing at an unbelievable pace, but with everything happening in our country politically, I don’t think there is a better place to be right now.’’

Christopher Ruddy, founder and CEO of Newsmax, said: “Rob has the rock-solid journalistic credentials we look for here at Newsmax. Our viewers will be well-served by his honest, accurate reporting.’’

Prior to joining Newsmax TV, Finnerty served as an anchor and reporter at the CBS affiliate in Tampa, Florida, covering everything from politics to hurricanes, and brings over a decade of experience to the network.

Finnerty studied communications at Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut, and was hired out of college by a sports radio station in Boston. After that, he made the transition to television as a sports anchor and reporter at New England Cable News, where he covered the World Series and the NBA Finals.

With his real passion being news and politics, Finnerty was tapped as morning anchor at KBAK/KBFX in Bakersfield, California, in 2013 and he quickly became the go-to anchor for political coverage.

Finnerty was the only local reporter allowed into the Santa Monica, California apartment where notorious South Boston gangster James “Whitey’’ Bulger lived while he was on the run from the FBI.

In addition, he worked as morning anchor and host of KCTV’s daily talk show “Better Kansas City.” Rob joins the growing lineup of must-watch media pros on Newsmax TV, including Greg Kelly, Sean Spicer, Michelle Malkin, Tom Basile, Heather Childers, John Bachman, Bob Sellers, and Rob Schmitt.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

