President Joe Biden stumbled as he was going up the stairs to board Air Force One on Monday.

Biden exited his vehicle on the tarmac at New Castle Air National Guard Base in Delaware to return to Washington, D.C.

He held onto the railing with his right hand, while holding something in the left.

On the fifth step, he lost his footing, but regained his composure.

Watch:

WATCH: President Joe Biden departs New Castle Air National Guard Base to head back to Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/HFxJ6U2wbt — The Hill (@thehill) February 8, 2021

The 78-year-old regularly attempts to demonstrate his physical fitness by jogging to the podium or in parades.

He trotted to the podium during an Iowa rally in October:

Biden jogs to take the stage at a drive-in rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. pic.twitter.com/gMiRpvNH1K — Madeleine Rivera (@madeleinerivera) October 30, 2020

Days later, he jogged down a catwalk to give his victory speech in Delaware:

Biden jogs out to his victory speech in a show of vigor pic.twitter.com/UUmsESfuoX — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) November 8, 2020

