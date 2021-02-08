https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/watch-meadows-drops-bomb-impeachment-changes-everything-true/

(POPULIST PRESS) — Appearing with Maria Bartiromo, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said former President Trump had offered security assistance multiple times prior to the U.S. Capitol riot January 6th but was turned down.

Meadows told Bartiromo “we also know that in January, but also throughout the summer, that the president was very vocal in making sure that we had plenty of National Guard, plenty of additional support because he supports our rule of law and supports our law enforcement and offered additional help.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

