Tom Brady made a lot of great plays on Sunday, but perhaps his best moment came during the Lombardi Trophy presentation when he covered up the Nike logo on his shirt.

As Brady collected his seventh Super Bowl trophy and his fifth Super Bowl MVP award, the 43-year-old phenom appeared to notice the Nike logo on the neck of his uniform undershirt. The brand-savvy veteran who has an endorsement deal with Nike rival Under Armour, quickly pulled his championship tee-shirt up to conceal the logo.

“Nike is the official uniform and apparel provider for the NFL, and recently Under Armour reportedly decided to end its licensing deal with the league” the New York Post reports. “So there’s nothing Brady can do about donning Nike logos during games. But he has made brand-conscious moves when possible.”

So, it would have been better if Brady covered up the “swoosh” due to Nike’s embrace of anti-American radical Colin Kaepernick. Or the fact that Nike continues to do business with Communist China, a country that utilizes Muslim slave labor.

However, in times like these, you have to appreciate the small wins any way you can get them.

