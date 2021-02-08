https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/08/what-time-magazines-bizarre-new-election-report-tells-us-about-corporate-media/

On this episode of “The Federalist Radio Hour,” RealClearInvestigations and RealClearPolitics writer Mark Hemingway joins Culture Editor Emily Jashinsky to discuss Time Magazine’s article “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election” and how it demonstrates the corporate media’s bias in approaching the 2020 presidential election.

“These people have to understand why ordinary people are completely gaslit by this stuff,” Hemingway said. “They cannot do this. They cannot, through their own warped politicized worldview, come out and say these things and, you know, at the same time shout down that everyone that questions the way that corporate America is putting their thumb on the scale in our culture and in our politics as a crazy, deranged conspiracy theorist. They can’t do this. It’s gonna lead to much more political unrest.”

This article by Molly Ball, Hemingway argues, demonstrates why people are frustrated with legacy, Democratic media outlets.

“Part of the problem here is, again, it goes back to the media itself and their general obliviousness and tone-deafness, you know, as exhibited by the Molly Ball article,” Hemingway said. “The information system in this country is so overwhelmingly asymmetric that people who are in these positions of power that read the New York Times and the Atlantic and all these other things and come away thinking they’re enlightened have no clue.”

