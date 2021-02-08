https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/get-green-jobs-fox-news-peter-doocy-presses-jen-psaki-thousands-laid-off-energy-workers-thanks-bidens-eos-video/

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Monday pressed White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about thousands of laid off energy workers thanks to Joe Biden’s executive orders.

Joe Biden killed tens of thousands of jobs his first day in office when he canceled contracts with the Keystone XL pipeline.

Biden said there will be high paying “green” jobs available to energy workers and ‘Special Climate Envoy’ John Kerry told the out-of-work oil workers to “go make solar panels.”

Peter Doocy asked Psaki, “When do they get their green jobs?”

Psaki was clearly irritated by the questions.

Fox News’s Peter Doocy is back and he’s brought the receipts on energy to Jen Psaki. Needless to say, she didn’t like that he pressed her on what’s the plan for laid off workers to get these fantastical “green” jobs that Biden and Kerry keep talking about (1/2) pic.twitter.com/czz45M9tXK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 8, 2021

Doocy wouldn’t back down and pointed out that tens of thousands of people are out of jobs who need money now to support their families.

“But there are people living paycheck to paycheck. There are now people out of jobs…It’s been 12 days since Gina McCarthy and John Kerry were here. It’s been 19 days since that EO, so what do those people who need money now — when do they get their green jobs?”

Psaki’s response? Joe Biden has a plan to roll out a plan about his plan.

“[Biden] has every plan to share more about his details of that plan in the weeks ahead,” Psaki said.

Doocy: “But there are people living paycheck to paycheck. There are now people out of jobs…It’s been 12 days since Gina McCarthy and John Kerry were here. It’s been 19 days since that EO, so what do those people who need money now — when do they get their green jobs?” (2/2) pic.twitter.com/IlRp9iYKlY — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 8, 2021

