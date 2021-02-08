https://noqreport.com/2021/02/08/why-did-the-left-have-to-conspire-to-save-the-election-before-the-covid-pandemic-came-along/

There are several disturbing aspects on the now-infamous Time magazine piece entitled: The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election. Beginning with the reason and timing of this piece and a similar article in the NYT from a few days ago. Both at times seem to be taking the tone of bragging in what they had done in ‘fortifying’ the election while being propaganda efforts as the first drafts of history.

However, worse than that is the fact that the Time piece shows that some of this secret planning took place long before there was an emergency – ostensibly the reason for the mail-in voting emergency measures and restrictions on counting observation. Then there is the issue of the timing of the realization of these articles at this time of heightened tensions in a divided nation. Add to that the issue of the meaningless impeachment trial and the mostly peaceful Capitol Hill protest over a month ago and it would seem that some are trying to once again add fuel to the fire.

How did the authoritarian socialist left know they would have to plan for an emergency?

The piece in Time seems to be part of propaganda at pre-writing history with the authoritarian left cabal in the hero role, and partially a bit of look at what we did. With a silent, what are you going to do about it along for good measure.

It starts out admitting that sure:

There was a conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes, one that both curtailed the protests and coordinated the resistance from CEOs.

[Emphasis added]

It’s only later on in the piece that they admit to the suspicious timing of all of this:

The handshake between business and labor was just one component of a vast, cross-partisan campaign to protect the election–an extraordinary shadow effort dedicated not to winning the vote but to ensuring it would be free and fair, credible and uncorrupted. For more than a year, a loosely organized coalition of operatives scrambled to shore up America’s institutions as they came under simultaneous attack from a remorseless pandemic and an autocratically inclined President.

[Emphasis added]

Interestingly enough, both statements are at odds with reality since they admit all of this began before the pandemic and one would be hard-pressed to accuse President Trump of being ‘autocratic’ given the fact that there was a smooth transition of power.

They then go on to detail how their work touched every aspect of the election, dancing a very fine line between ‘saving’ and election and rigging an election. But I’m sure they would easily accede to this saying:

Follow NOQ Report on



“To do evil a human being must, first of all, believe that what he’s doing is good” Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

That kind of thinking can be seen all through the piece in Time, the authoritarians have convinced themselves that they are doing good, so they have free reign to do whatever they what that is evil – including the rigging of an election.

Somehow the crisis started in the fall of 2019, long before COVID was on the scene

Later on in the piece, they detail the hero in this drama and his concerns that “Sometime in the fall of 2019” the election was headed for disaster. They refer to months of research and a newsletter in October 2019. Of course, they found it necessary to make the false case for the ends justifying the means, with some mean spirited name-calling – while pretending ‘steer clear’ of such talk:

It wasn’t hard to find liberals who saw Trump as a dangerous dictator, but Podhorzer was careful to steer clear of hysteria. What he wanted to know was not how American democracy was dying but how it might be kept alive. The chief difference between the U.S. and countries that lost their grip on democracy, he concluded, was that America’s decentralized election system couldn’t be rigged in one fell swoop. That presented an opportunity to shore it up.

Further on they talk of Mark Zuckerberg inviting civil rights leaders to his home in November 2019. The alleged purpose here was to fight disinformation on the crisis that was to arise.

Keep in mind that all of this took place months before anyone knew of SARS-CoV-2 and the ensuing pandemic. Mail-in voting was an extremely flawed solution looking for a crisis that wouldn’t for quite some time.

Why did the NYT and Time magazine choose to inflame tensions with these articles at this time?

There is also a question of the timing of the publication of these two pieces, why at this point in time? The proximity to the anniversary of the Jan 6th protest and the sham Impeachment should raise some suspicions.

Both will pieces will only serve to inflame the tensions that already exist in the nation. Publishing them now will only add fuel to the fire when everyone would be better served with a cooling-off period. But instead of taking this rational approach, these propaganda organs of the national socialist media chose to drop petrol on an already raging dumpster fire, for what purpose?

The bottom line: The authoritarian socialist left is still trying to provoke the pro-liberty right

So why would the authoritarian socialist left go to all the trouble of admitting to all of this? They of course want to brag, the truth will come out at some point, so they wanted their spin on it. They also wanted a chance at rewriting history, the election was clearly rigged, they want the story to be that they were ‘saving democracy’ by destroying it.

But they also want to see if they can provoke the right one more time. They were able to get a lot out of the mostly peaceful protest of Jan 6, so they want to try the same scam once again. Having word out there that it was a conspiracy and on top of the impeachment debacle, could be their last chance in while to get the pro-liberty right to do something they will regret.

For once the impeachment scam is put to rest, and they run out of excuses to bring up a story from over a month ago, they won’t have any reason to clamp down on free speech or social media. This is their last chance for a while to get the pro-liberty right to act as the left for a little while so the media can whine about it once again.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

