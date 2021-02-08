https://www.theblaze.com/news/ariel-jerry-robinson-alleged-abuse-of-white-children

Ariel Robinson, Season 20 winner of Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America,” reportedly abused 3-year-old girl Victoria Rose Smith and her two white brothers for months before allegedly inflicting a series of fatal blunt-force injuries on the female toddler.

What’s a brief history here?

As previously reported by TheBlaze, authorities arrested Robinson and her husband, Jerry, in January after alleging that the two inflicted a “series of blunt force injuries” on Victoria resulting in the child’s death.

The two face charges of homicide by child abuse and are being held without bail.

According to the Greenville News, care for other children in the Robinsons’ home has been arranged.

What are the details?

In a Monday report from the Daily Mail, Victoria’s biological family has spoken out about the treatment Victoria and her brothers sustained at the hands of the Robinsons.

“[Victoria’s family] have shared photos of the toddler before she went to live with the Robinsons and after which show how she lost weight dramatically,” the outlet reported. “Her biological extended family now say that she and the two white boys were being abused by the Robinsons for months and that the system ‘failed’ them.”

According to a Change.org petition demanding the state enact a law to reform child protective services, the late toddler’s family wrote, “In March of 2020 Victoria Rose Smith age 3 was placed in an adoptive home with her 2 biological brothers. It appears from the start of them being in this home they were abused severely.”

The petition added, “Photos posted on social media appear to show the children always recovering from bruises on their head, neck, and arms. Most of them on Victoria. We are calling upon the State of South Carolina to pass the bill to be name Victoria’s Law which will call for reform of the current screening process to become not only an adoptive parent but as a foster parent as well.”

The Daily Mail reported that “authorities have not brought any charges against the couple for allegedly abusing any of the other kids” at the time of this reporting.

In addition to appearing on the Food Network show, Robinson was an aspiring comedian and was notable for adopting the three white children and insisting that because of the adoption, her family was “complete.”

She also previously tweeted about “white privilege,” writing, “In my house, my black children get treated the same as my while children, and my white children get treated the same as my black children. It’s a shame that when they go out in the real world, that won’t be the case.”

Police arrived at the family’s South Carolina home in January after Robinson reportedly said that Victoria fell unresponsive. First responders rushed the 3-year-old girl to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The toddler was buried on Friday, and mourners included her biological mother and former foster mother, as well as family and friends.







