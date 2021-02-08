https://www.dailywire.com/news/women-slam-biden-for-alleged-sexist-comment-made-toward-registered-nurse

President Joe Biden faced backlash for a comment that he made on Monday to a nurse during a virtual tour of a vaccination site in Glendale, Arizona.

“Biden had an awkward, flirty moment Monday during a video conference event with health care workers in Arizona, during which he stopped to compliment one nurse for her youthful appearance — even gushing that she looks ‘like a freshman,’” The New York Post reported. “Biden got up to some of his ‘creepy’ old antics when he responded to the nursing supervisor’s detailed description of giving COVID-19 shots by asking her about her age.”

Biden made the remarks during the following exchange with registered nurse Brittney Hayes:

Biden’s remarks sparked backlash online from critics who said that they thought his comments were sexist.

Nicole Saphier, MD, tweeted: “Women in health care are no stranger to sexists comments made my men, especially those in superior positions.”

Policy analyst Ana Rosa Quintana wrote: “What professional woman wants to be infantilized like a receptionist on Mad Men…”

MS. HAYES: Hi, I’m Brittney Hayes. I’m with Arizona State University. I’m the head charge nurse here at the vaccination pod at State Farm Stadium.

So I’m just going to walk you guys through the process.

Let’s see — I have 10 lanes here at the vaccination pod. I have three people in charge of each lane. I have a data verification person; they are in charge of entering and charting in the vaccine management system.

Once the cars are all checked in, then they come through to the tent, where I have a vaccinator and I have a clinical assist. My clinical assist is in charge of safety. They’ll ensure that the car comes in, puts the car in park, all the windows are down, my car is turned off, and then they’ll write the time on the windshield of when they entered that pod.

And then my vaccinator: My vaccinator is the first clinical person that a patron sees as they come through. And they are in charge of an assessment — pretty much looking for if there are people ill, if we have allergies, anything that we need to note so we can know if they need to stay for 15 to 30 minutes, if they’re eligible for the vaccine. And they ensure — they are (inaudible) to give the vaccine using the proper technique and safety.

So safety is a big — big part of what I’m in charge of here, ensuring that sharps containers are used properly, PPE equipment is used properly as well; infection control risks — ensuring that we are giving the vaccines through the car-door windows if we can; and then in charge of contraindications to the vaccine.

So, some of the challenges that I have endured here — as you know, this is a big operation: We have a mix of volunteers and staff, so just making the process as simple as possible. So somebody can come in not knowing anything about what we’re doing, and then training them as easily as possible and getting them to work an eight-hour shift safely and effectively.

And I think we have really narrowed it down here at my vaccination station to where we do a huddle, they are given their pertinent information, and then they are trained by the previous staff.

And then, as far as other challenges, we are a 24/7 site, so the no production has been a challenge for me. So we have to implement things on the fly and how we communicate that with 50 people that are working your site. So I have dedicated leadership staff that are here and help me with anything I need, and they are wonderful, and their dedication is greatly, greatly appreciated.

And then, as far as some of the successes, I mean, we’re vaccinating one vaccine per 10 seconds, so I feel like that is very impressive, and we are giving people hope — giving volunteers and staff purpose. And then, feeling united. This has been a long year, and I’m just thrilled that we can give that unity back.

Back to you.

THE PRESIDENT: We’re really proud of you.

MS. HAYES: Thank you. Thank you, sir.

THE PRESIDENT: No, I really mean it.

Tell me about the number of volunteers. Are these pure volunteers? Do they get per diem or are they pure volunteers?

MS. HAYES: (Inaudible) for our volunteers. I’m not exactly sure everything that goes into that process, but over 50 percent of probably what is on my vaccination pods here are volunteers. All of our datafication people are volunteers.

THE PRESIDENT: And when someone comes through in a vehicle, do they have to demonstrate proof of eligibility or have they also been cleared before they get to that tent?

MS. HAYES: That’s what I’m for — the charge nurse. I have dedicated that to them to make that decision. If they have allergies or something along those lines — immunocompromised, if they had COVID and had the convalescent plasma — that’s my job to dig a little deeper than what the assessment of the vaccinator is and to really see that they are eligible, because I want to give the vaccine to everybody possible.

THE PRESIDENT: Now, in Arizona, what is the age eligibility for coming through that tent?

MS. HAYES: So we are — since we are doing the Pfizer vaccine, it is 16 and over, but the 16 and over have to be — the appointment needs to be made online. If they are a walk-in, it does have to be 18 or older due to them just being minors.

THE PRESIDENT: Right. And what do you hear from the folks coming through that get the vaccine — that actually get the shot in their arm? What are the kind of things you most often hear from them or your — your volunteers hear?

S. HAYES: They’re amaz- — yeah, no. I’m sorry. They’re amazed by the process, the smoothness. I hear that a lot. I hear a lot of other touching stories, you know, that people have gone through due to COVID. And, you know, they’re here, and really we’re instilling hope. A “dose of hope” is what I’ve been calling it. I’ve heard a — yeah, but the smoothness of the process is what I hear most.

THE PRESIDENT: Last question I have: How can we best support you and other frontline workers?

MS. HAYES: That’s a great question. So, the collaboration that I have with FEMA, all of the other state — everybody that I’ve partnered with here, I get nothing but the utmost support and it’s been amazing to collaborate with everybody. They check in. If I need something, it’s done. They know that I’m trying to do everything to make this safe and efficient. So, support. Yeah.

THE PRESIDENT: Are you a freshman at the university?

MS. HAYES: No. No. No.

THE PRESIDENT: You look like a freshman.

MS. HAYES: Why, thank you.

HE PRESIDENT: Well, no, thank you for what you’re doing. It really matters. As I said to the Doc last — a few moments ago, Dr. Christ, we — we committed when we got in that — we were short on vaccines and short on organization, and — when we got sworn in. And we committed to do 100 million vaccinations in the first 100 days, and we’re — we’re exceeding that. With the grace of God, the goodwill of the neighbors, and help of people like you, we’re going to end up doing more than that. So, thank you for what you’re doing. You’re saving people’s lives.

MS. HAYES: Absolutely. And I’m more than happy to be here.

THE PRESIDENT: I’m going to turn it over to the Vice President. She’s got the tough questions.

MS. HAYES: Oh, okay.