Why would they EVER go after Dolly Parton?! REALLY?!

And their gripe is that Dolly would encourage people to work and sang her old famous song in a commercial about working?!

These people need a life.

Or a hobby.

Or a new job.

Or to not write such stupid crap.

Opinion | Kim Kelly: As much as we all love Dolly Parton, it’s still disappointing to hear her literally sing the praises of “working, working, working.” https://t.co/RjA0CzdpmT – @NBCNewsTHINK — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 8, 2021

From NBC News (because if we have to read it so do you, LOL):

Now, Parton’s silvery voice is being used to promote the false virtues of working overtime, when so many gig economy workers are barely scraping by and the tech companies who employ — but misclassify — them are raking in boffo profits. The gig economy is a wretched alternative to a stable paycheck and proper benefits, and efforts to paint it as a matter of “independence” or “being one’s own boss” downplay how hard it is for so many gig workers to make ends meet. The lack of a safety net has become even more apparent thanks to the increased demands and dangers of the Covid-19 pandemic Parton herself has helped combat; delivery drivers, grocery shoppers and other gig workers have become a lifeline to so many, and yet they remain stripped of the protections and dignity they deserve.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d be able to see Russia from our backyard.

You come for Dolly, you come for all of us. — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) February 8, 2021

True story.

So taking chances and working for yourself is a shout out to the gig economy? No, it’s about elevating yourself and this shameful hit piece should have never made it to print, because it’s pic.twitter.com/5DZkm4dDce — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) February 8, 2021

Also Kim Kelly: “Some b*stard plowed the snow off my driveway!” — TugboatPhil (@TugboatPhil) February 8, 2021

Wasn’t that INSANE?! Imagine being so broken by Trump that you resent your Trump-supporting neighbors for shoveling your driveway for you.

If you need to look for a reason to hate someone who did you a kindness, you’re definitely some kind of irredeemable scum. — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) February 8, 2021

That. ^

Dear stupid journalists, No no. Don’t come for Dolly Parton. — Attila the Honeybun (@AttilaSaysMeow) February 8, 2021

This is a dumb criticism. Starting your own business is not nearly the same as working overtime or giving your extra time to Uber or Doordash. Why would you even think that it was? Would I need a SquareSpace site to signal my intent to work overtime? — Rummatumtums (@RummaTumTums) February 8, 2021

Lazy POS is not a virtuous position on life. — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) February 8, 2021

You people are stupid. — Dusty (@dustopian) February 8, 2021

Short and to the point.

We like it.

So, you have garbage opinions. What else is new? — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) February 8, 2021

Only lazy people find work ethic offensive. — Show Me The Data (@txsalth2o) February 8, 2021

With all that she’s done for people (look it up – she’s legit angelic) maybe Dolly can sing about whatever the heck she wants, and when you get to her level, then you can criticize — wpgchrish (@wpgchrish) February 8, 2021

Yeah, this was a dumb take, NBC News and you should feel dumb for publishing it.

***

