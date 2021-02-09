https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/14-state-attorneys-general-warn-biden-reviewing-legal-options-keystone-xl-pipeline-decision/

14 state attorneys general warned Joe Biden they are reviewing legal options over his decision to cancel the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline.

Joe Biden’s first order of business was to kill tens of thousands of jobs.

Biden signed an executive order canceling the Keystone XL pipeline that runs from Alberta, Canada through several states.

Tens of thousands of oil workers lost their jobs, local towns are suffering and states stand to lose hundreds of millions of dollars in annual tax revenue.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen led the coalition of state AGs and sent a letter to Joe Biden warning him Americans will suffer “serious, detrimental consequences.”

“Please be aware that the states are reviewing available legal options to protect our residents and sovereign interests. In the meantime, we urge you to reconsider your decision to impose crippling economic injuries on states, communities, families, and workers across the country,” Knudsen and the attorneys general wrote in the letter.

“Your decision will result in devastating damage to many of our states and local communities. Even those states outside the path of the Keystone XL pipeline—indeed all Americans—will suffer serious, detrimental consequences,” they wrote.

The letter was also signed by attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, and West Virginia.

