Meanwhile, in Chicago, a detective was mugged while investigating a murder. Literally:

How bad crime in Chicago has become. Two homicide detectives looking for surveillance&witnesses at earlier homicide scene, split up on street when two armed robbers attacked one of the detectives&went through his pockets while attacking him until partner rushed in @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/CwnmdKQ929 — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) February 9, 2021

This is, how should we put it, not good:

Damn they’re mugging cops in Chicago https://t.co/qpLbUhPI4w — Jitney Guy (@JitneyGuy) February 9, 2021

Peak Chicago reached?

The detective suffered injuries to his head and neck in the attack:

A Chicago police detective was attacked and injured Monday night while investigating a previous homicide in the city’s South Shore neighborhood.​ https://t.co/KVq3BIXeAv — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) February 9, 2021

One suspect is in custody:

One person is in custody after allegedly robbing an on-duty Chicago police officer Monday in South Shore. https://t.co/ybjCwEiTaO — WBBM Newsradio (@WBBMNewsradio) February 9, 2021

This is what a failed city looks like: Cops being mugged, safe zones for shopping and pumping gas . . . what’s next?

The 4th District Chicago Police partnered with local businesses to provide a safe passage to local residents while grocery shopping and pumping gas. Help CPD identify carjacking offenders. Send your anonymous tips at https://t.co/qgQMTUpvMK. pic.twitter.com/vayqEui1iM — 4th District – South Chicago (@ChicagoCAPS04) February 5, 2021

