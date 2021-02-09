https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/09/a-chicago-police-detective-was-mugged-while-investigating-a-murder/

Meanwhile, in Chicago, a detective was mugged while investigating a murder. Literally:

This is, how should we put it, not good:

Peak Chicago reached?

The detective suffered injuries to his head and neck in the attack:

One suspect is in custody:

This is what a failed city looks like: Cops being mugged, safe zones for shopping and pumping gas . . . what’s next?

