https://noqreport.com/2021/02/09/a-super-bowl-worthy-of-being-epically-dumped-by-fans/

If you were among the many fans that pooh-poohed this year’s NFL finale, you were certainly not alone, and for good reason.

Before the game even started, the ominous grumblings of many upset fans could already be heard, and there was a foul smell in the air. In an odd ruling prior to the opening kick off, officials declared that the National Anthem was down by contact, noting that on further review several players’ knees had already touched the ground.

Then, in an anti-diarrhetic effort, the most popular president ever appeared on the Jumbotron with a message mandating that people take measures to protect heir health, but this only served to further turn the stomachs of spectators as they booed him incessantly.

Finally, things got moving, and fans sat down to spend a few less-than-enjoyable hours of passing and runs. While the teams took turns moving the ball, the unpalatable, virtue-signaling commercials served to move the bowels of many onlookers. Droves of sickened fans hurriedly exited local bars at half-time, leaving their abandoned stools strewn across the floor for hapless bartenders to deal with.

By the time it was over stadium goers could be seen emotionally tearing up – the ridiculous and creepy cardboard cutouts, that is. And in yet another strange twist, legendary quarterback Tom Brady was called for a face mask infraction and unsportsmanlike conduct, even though the game had already concluded hours earlier.

Because of the gut-wrenching and nauseatingly political nature of this year’s event, nobody really expected this Super Bowl to have much of a chance for success. In a manner of speaking, it was a turd and long situation, and thus it was inevitable that this NFL debacle would also be accompanied by a massive tank. For those unfortunate enough to have experienced it, it will undoubtedly be difficult to wipe away the fetid images of this year’s affair. A putrid stench is sure to linger for some time, as the NFL has turned off virtually every fan, and the stains left on this Bowl, indicative of it’s foul and disgusting nature, will require a lot of scrubbing to clean up if the NFL wants to salvage a reputation that is swirling rapidly down the drain.

