https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/active-shooter-in-buffalo-mn-multiple-bomb-explosions/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Multiple victims shot at Allina Health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota.
Shooter is now in custody with reports of multiple explosions earlier.
WATCH LIVE
🚨🚨Breaking — Multiple people shot at Allina Health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota. Active shooter and reports of multiple bombs going off. pic.twitter.com/CeEk09eYdQ
— CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸🦈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) February 9, 2021
Multiple AirCare helicopters are en route to transport the gunshot victims. – The incident was reported to have taken place at the Allina clinic.
— MN CRIME 💝 (@MN_CRIME) February 9, 2021
Police confirmed evidence of the explosives being set off inside the clinic, but the extent of damage isn’t yet known. All victims have been transported to the hospital, their conditions still unclear.
— MN CRIME 💝 (@MN_CRIME) February 9, 2021