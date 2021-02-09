http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/q32agPI-6FE/

Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz appeared on Newsmax TV to discuss former President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearings, specifically criticizing Trump attorney Bruce Castor’s defense of the former president.

‘There is no argument – I have no idea what he is doing,’ @AlanDersh on Trump’s defense lawyer Bruce Castor ‘talking nice’ to U.S. Senators – via Newsmax TV’s ‘American Agenda.’ https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/7P7uVk5X19 — Newsmax (@newsmax) February 9, 2021

“There is no argument,” Dershowitz said. “I have no idea what he is doing. I have no idea why he is saying what he is saying.”

Dershowitz added that Castor spent more time introducing himself to the senators, but noted that the American people are “entitled to an argument — a constitutional argument.”

Dershowitz said there were very strong arguments from the House impeachment managers and their montage and an emotional speech from Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), whom Dershowitz said was his former student.

“Maybe he’ll bring it home, but right now, it does not appear to me to be effective advocacy,” Dershowitz said of Castor. “He may know the senators better than I do, and maybe they want to be buttered up.”

The first day of Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate began Tuesday with a debate on whether a former president who was impeached while he was still president can be prosecuted even though he is no longer in office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

