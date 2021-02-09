https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/flashback-november-8-complete-list-suspected-fraud-issues-2020-election-sorted-state-recommended-actions-address/
Below is a list of articles to date from November 8th where potential fraud has been identified in the 2020 election and actions recommended to be taken to address issues known to date. The issues and recommendations are categorized by state with an overall section first identifying all the actions to be taken across the states followed with additional actions to be taken at each specific state.
Overall:
- Manually recount any state results where Dominion Vote Machines were used to tally results
- Focus on closely contested and swing states
- Focus on cities (i.e. Milwaukee, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Minneapolis, etc…)
- Focus on absentee and mail-in Ballots
- Investigate Biden only votes
- Identify dead people who voted
- Identify felons who voted
- Identify illegal aliens who voted
- Identify children who voted
- Identify individuals who voted more than once
- Identify newly registered individuals over 90 years old
- Identify non-registered voters and review
- Identify who made the call to stop counting in certain states, rationale for doing so and timing of the call
- “We’ve Identified 450,000 Ballots that Miraculously ONLY have a Vote for Joe Biden” – Sidney Powell Drops a BOMB on Sunday Morning Futures (Video)
- PROOF OF FRAUD? Republicans Won 28 of 29 Most Competitive House Seats, Added 3 State Legislatures, Did Not Lose a Single House Race — But Joe Biden Won!!?!
- More Democrat Corruption – Swing States Show Biden Votes Suspiciously Far Exceeding Democrat Down-Ticket Votes — Statistically Improbable
- Additional Benford Analysis of Chicago and Pittsburg, Like Milwaukee, Show Likely Voter Fraud Benefiting Biden
- Trump Attorney: Manual Recounts May Be Necessary in 30 States After Software “Glitch” Is Caught Erasing 6,000 Votes for Donald Trump in Just One County
- Searching Voter Rolls For Dead Voters? Try The Social Security Death Master File!
- Update: Corrupted Software that Stole 6,000 Votes From Trump in Michigan County — Shut Down for TWO HOURS in Red Counties in Georgia on Election Day
- HUGE! Corrupted Software Used in Michigan County that Stole 6,000 Votes from Trump — Is Also Used in ALL SWING STATES — PA, GA, NV, MI, WI, AZ, MN!
- A List of Important Dates and Links to State Legislatures to Call to Demand Democrats Don’t Get Away with Stealing the Election
- HUGE EXCLUSIVE: Keep the Faith – President Trump Will Win The Election Based on the Constitution Per Retired Intel Operative Tony Shaffer
- Joseph Stalin Was Right! — While America Slept Democrats Swept in and Took the Lead in GA, NV and PA!
- Statistician Announces Investigation into Voter Fraud in AZ, GA, MI, NC, NV, PA, and WI
- BREAKING: State Legislatures in Swing States May End Up Saving the Union – Here’s How It Would Work…
- DOJ Tells Prosecutors Armed Federal Agents Can Be Sent to Examine Ballot-Counting Locations to Investigate Voter Fraud
- EXCLUSIVE: International Audit Executive – Based on Results and a Review of Numerous Activities, the 2020 Presidential Election Was MATERIALLY CORRUPTED In Favor of Democrat Joe Biden
- Steve Bannon: “The FACT Is Donald Trump Won an Overwhelming Victory — President Trump Has Multiple Paths to be Inaugurated!” (VIDEO)
- Steve Bannon and The War Room: “You Can’t in the Middle of the Night in Wisconsin and Michigan Allow Them to Steal It” — LIVE STREAM This AM
- What is Going On? Minnesota and Wisconsin BOTH had 89%-90% Turnout — Something That Is Highly Unlikely
- We Call Bull$hit: Joe Biden Couldn’t Get 10 People at a Campaign Rally But He Somehow Breaks the Record for the Most Candidate Votes in US History? No Way
- Harmeet Dhillon from President Trump’s Legal Team Says They are Expecting to Finalize the States Needed to Win the Election
- Twitter Bans Account That Shared Video of Man Claiming to Burn Trump Ballots After It Was Shared By Eric Trump
- Twitter Censors President Trump as He Declares Victory in Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Michigan*
- WATCH: Video of Man Claiming to Be Burning Stolen Trump Ballots Goes Viral on Social Media
- BREAKING: All Trump Needs to Do to Win is Win Pennsylvania and Arizona (or Nevada or Wisconsin or Michigan) and It’s Over
- Analyst Who Accurately Predicted Trump 2020 Win in Florida Breaks Down Why Fox News Called Arizona For Joe Biden So Early (VIDEO)
- CHEATERS: President Trump Warns Against 4am Ballot Drops and an Hour Later Wisconsin and Michigan Drop 300,000 Ballots For Democrats and ZERO for Trump
- Democrat, Big Tech and Media Actions to Steal the Election – Here’s What’s Going on in Georgia and North Carolina
- Democrat, Big Tech and Media Actions to Steal the Election – Here’s What’s Going on in Pennsylvania and Michigan
- “We Will Be Going to US Supreme Court – We Don’t Want Them to Find Any Votes at 4 in the Morning — Frankly We Won This” – President Trump Goes on Offense (VIDEO)
- Breaking: Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin WILL NOT Announce their Election Results Tonight — They’re Going for the Steal
- USPS Fails to Meet Deadline Set by Corrupt Judge Emmet Sullivan to Sweep Facilities For Lingering Mail-In Ballots
- Developing: Nancy Pelosi’s Chief of Staff Is Chief Executive and Feinstein’s Husband a Major Shareholder at Dominion Ballot Counting Systems
Arizona:
- Perform all the actions noted above in the overall section
- Review and determine extent of sharpie issue
- Determine ballots counted in Maricopa County if and when Republicans were not allowed to review
- Identify and review all ballots which were obtained after the election cutoff
- Biden’s Lead in Arizona Cut in Half Overnight to 20,573 as Latest Ballot Dump Out of Maricopa County Favors President Trump
- BREAKING: 11,791 Ballots Released by 3 Arizona Counties – 66.3% For President Trump!
- BREAKING: 73,976 Ballots Released By Maricopa County — 56.1% FOR DONALD TRUMP
- BREAKING: Arizona’s Liberal Stronghold Pima County Posts 28,344 More Ballots — TRUMP TAKES THEM BY 5.1% MARGIN
- Arizona Ballot Instructions Specify: “DO NOT USE A SHARPIE,” “May Not Be Read By Tabulator”
- Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar Denied Entry Into Maricopa County Elections Center as Ballots Are Counted
- Sharpie-Gate: Arizona Attorney General Launches Investigation into Sharpie Scandal in Maricopa County
- Democrat, Big Tech and Media Actions to Steal the Election – Here’s What’s Going on in Arizona
Georgia:
- Perform all the actions noted above in the overall section Identify ballots handed over to Far Left Group to obtain signatures after election was over
- Identify and review ballots ‘found’ the day after the election
- Determine what caused pipe break situation on election night and determine why vote counting stopped at that time
- Georgia Officials Caught Handing Over Ballots to Far Left Groups Linked to Hillary Clinton to Ballot Harvest for Joe Biden
- BREAKING: Georgia Secretary of State Announces Recount (VIDEO)
- BREAKING: Overnight Democrats Finally Steal Georgia
- BREAKING: Judge Tosses Out Trump’s Lawsuit Seeking to Stop Ballot Counting in Georgia After State Officials Keep Finding New Ballots
- HERE WE GO: State Officials Find 25,000-35,000 More Ballots in Georgia from 6 AM to 8:30 AM
- WHO’S WATCHING GEORGIA? Will Anyone Stop the Democrats From Stealing This State Too?
- Trump Camp Files Suit in Georgia to Stop Counting Ballots After Biden Camp Seeks Volunteers to go ‘Door-to-Door Helping Voters Fix Their Mail in Ballots’ AFTER ELECTION DAY
- Joe Biden Campaign Seeking Volunteers in Georgia to ‘Go Door to Door Helping Voters Fix Their Mail in Ballots’ AFTER ELECTION DAY
- BREAKING: Insider Advantage Calls Georgia for President Trump! — President is Leading by 100,000 Votes
- Georgia Election Results Delayed After Pipe Bursts in Room with Absentee Ballots
Michigan:
- Perform all the actions noted above in the overall section
- Investigate boxes dropped off in Detroit in middle of the night on early morning day after the election
- Review all military ballots for individuals with paper ballots and not on voter roles
- Identify ballots added to Biden column in the middle of the night
- Identify ballots backdated
- Identify all ballots with no names or addresses on them
- Identify ballots added after election night
- Investigate computer glitches at two counties where they are identified
- Investigate individuals on electronic voter register with 1900 birthdates
- “This Felt Like a Drug Deal!” – Asian-American Ballot Observer in Detroit Describes Mysterious Van Dropping Off 61 Boxes of Ballots at 4 AM (VIDEO)
- EXCLUSIVE: Detroit Ballot Counters Were Counting “Xerox Copies” as Actual Military Votes! (Video)
- RNC Chair: Detroit Election Worker Blows Whistle On Cheating Operation…”All Election Workers” Were Reportedly Told To Backdate Ballots [VIDEO]
- Patty from 100% Fed Up Talks About Her Shocking Experience As a Poll Watcher at Detroit’s TCF Center On Wednesday following the Election (VIDEO)
- Another ‘Computer Glitch’ Identified and Corrected in Oakland County, Michigan, Led to Republican Winning His Race
- HUGE! Corrupted Software Used in Michigan County that Stole 6,000 Votes from Trump — Is Also Used in ALL SWING STATES — And Uses Chinese Computer Parts In Its Machines
- Sidney Powell: Likelihood that 3% of Vote Total Was Changed in Pre-Election Counting Connected to Hammer and Scorecard (VIDEO)
- BREAKING: Michigan ‘Computer Glitch’ Fixed, Switching 6,000 Votes from Biden to President Trump – GOP Demands 47 More Counties Corrected
- Michigan GOP: Software That Stole 6,000 Votes From Trump in One County Used in 47 Counties
- This Is Interesting: Internet Sleuths Were Using Michigan Govt. Website to Check for Dead Voters — So the Website Was Shut Down …Update: Now It’s Back Up
- EXCLUSIVE: Poll Watcher in Michigan Kicked Out of Detroit Hall But Not Before They Obtained Evidence of Potential Fraud
- WATCH: Ballot Count Watcher Describes At Least 130,000 Ballots ALL FOR BIDEN Arriving in Three Vehicles in Detroit in Dead of Night
- MICHIGAN POLL WATCHER: Ballots Were Turned In With No Names On Them
- Michigan County Clerk Discovers Total Votes Counted by “Election Software” DID NOT MATCH Printed Tabulator Tapes!
- BREAKING: Detroit Precinct Chair Says Ineligible Ballots Are being Counted — Numerous Voting Irregularities
- BREAKING: Michigan County Discovered Omitting Votes for Trump
- Trump Legal Adviser Jenna Ellis Discusses Magical 138,000 Michigan Biden Votes that Appeared Out of Nowhere in the Middle of the Night (VIDEO)
- BREAKING: Project Veritas – Michigan USPS Whistleblower Details Directive From Superiors to Back-Date Late Mail-in Ballots as Received Nov 3rd So They Are Accepted (VIDEO)
- MORE Dead Voters Caught Voting in Michigan — Many Are Older than the Oldest Human Alive Today
- VIDEO: Detroit Election Workers CHEER as GOP Election Monitor and GOP Lawyer Are Removed from TCF Center!
- WATCH: Suitcases and Coolers Rolled Into Detroit Voting Center at 4 AM, Brought Into Secure Counting Area
- WATCH: Volunteer in Michigan Claims She Found Box Full of 500 Ballots From People Not on Voter Rolls
- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Republican Poll Watchers Prevented From Entering Detroit Ballot Counting Center — Local Officials Say It’s Due to ‘COVID’ Concerns (VIDEO)
- WATCH: Workers Now Covering the Windows at Detroit’s Absentee Ballot Counting Center
- BREAKING: Detroit Officials Are NOW BLOCKING GOP POLL WORKERS From Re-Entering TCF Center — POLICE CALLED
- BREAKING: Trump Campaign Files Suit in Michigan After Massive Dump of Ballots For Biden Suddenly Appear Overnight
- UPDATE FROM DETROIT: Democrat Operatives Are Threatening GOP Poll Watchers – They are Hiding the Line in Back Where Votes are Counted
- From Michigan Poll Watcher on the Scene: Republicans Allegedly Witnessed Suspicious Vehicles Dropping Off Ballots
- Voter Fraud in Michigan – Massive Dump of Over 200,000 Ballots for Biden All the Sudden Appear Overnight …Update: Officials Call It a “Typo”
Nevada:
- Perform all the actions noted above in the overall section Determine number of votes counted where Republicans were not allowed oversight
- Justice Department Looking Into Allegations of Voter Fraud in Nevada After Trump Legal Team Identifies Thousands of Illegal Votes
- As Many as 6,000 Illegal Votes Identified in Nevada – Thousands of People Referred to DOJ For Potential Criminal Violation of Election Laws
- BREAKING: Project Veritas: Nevada USPS Carrier Caught on Tape Pledging Voter Fraud to Remove President Trump From Office (VIDEO)
- Ric Grenell Announces Lawsuit at Rally in Las Vegas to Stop the Steal – “Illegal” Ballots Are Being Counted in Nevada (VIDEO)
- What? With Election Too Close to Call — Nevada Officials Announce They Will Pause Releasing New Totals for 24 Hours
- BREAKING: Las Vegas Betting Odds Officially Flip to Trump — Trump Now Has 71% of Winning Chance!
North Carolina:
- Perform all the actions noted above in the overall section
- Investigate why all the precincts were reported complete on election night and why the election was not called for Trump
- Determine who made the call to keep a few select precincts open and why and the number of ballots received after this call was made.
- OUTRAGEOUS! Turncoat GOP elections board members resign in North Carolina After Siding with Democrats on “Fixing” Flawed Ballots
- BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: North Carolina Announced 100% of Precincts Were Reported On Election Night – But Never Called Trump Win – Now Claim Only 94% of Ballots Counted
- Breaking: North Carolina Officials Will Not Announce Results Until November 12th — This will Prevent Trump From Reaching 270
- North Carolina Extends Voting Hours at Four Sites, Delaying Release of Election Results
Pennsylvania:
- Perform all the actions noted above in the overall section
- Determine the number of ballots counted when Republicans were not allowed to review
- Determine the number of spoiled ballots illegally handled and destroyed
- Identify provisional ballots not yet counted and review
- Ensure all ballots received after 8pm on election night are properly identified and secured
- Investigate postmaster’s directive to back date ballots and extent of issue
- Investigate why state claimed 90% of ballots were counted one day and then 88% the next
- Investigate incident where civilian was reported taking ballots away from polling center
- “There Are Facts of Fraud” – Rudy Giuliani: Trump Team to File Lawsuits against on Pennsylvania on Monday for Violating Federal Law — 800,000 Votes COMPLETELY INVALID! (Video)
- BREAKING: Signed Affidavit From Erie, Pennsylvania USPS Whistleblower Richard Hopkins Now in Hands of Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham
- BREAKING: Project Veritas: Bucks County, Pennsylvania Board of Elections Director Confirms “Spoiled” Ballots Were Illegally Handled and Destroyed (VIDEO)
- 100,000 Provisional Ballots May Swing Pennsylvania Election Back to Trump Despite MASSIVE FRAUD by the Left
- World Champion Boxer Joe Frazier Voted this Year in Pennsylvania — But He Skipped Campaigning for Joe Biden Because He’s Been Dead Since 2011
- EXCLUSIVE: The Democrats’ Efforts to Hide Their Actions in Pennsylvania Will Likely Lead to President Trump Winning Pennsylvania
- BREAKING: Justice Alito Orders Any Ballots Received After 8pm on Election Day in Pennsylvania be Segregated and Secured – Counted Separately
- WATCH: Trump’s Director of Election Day Operations Tweets Video of Philly ‘Volunteers’ Busted Handling Absentee Ballots in Counting Center Basement
- BREAKING: Pennsylvania Whistleblower Goes Public; Confirms Federal Investigators Have Spoken with Him About Postmaster’s Order to Backdate Ballots to Nov 3rd
- “Is the Pope Catholic?” – Blago Weighs in on Corrupt Democrat Machine Stealing Votes in Philadelphia (VIDEO)
- BREAKING: Project Veritas: 2nd Pennsylvania USPS Whistleblower Claims Postmaster Ordered Late Ballots Picked Up and Separated to be Backdated – Willing to Testify Under Oath (VIDEO)
- PRESIDENT TRUMP Confirms On Twitter He Has the Constitution On His Side and Will Prevent Democrats Like Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf From Stealing Election
- WOW! They Want You to Believe This! — Biden Gained Over 1 Million Votes in Pennsylvania SINCE THE MORNING AFTER THE ELECTION!
- WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Delivers Remarks on Concerns About Election Irregularities
- Pennsylvania Republican State Leaders Said in October They Will Not Step In Deciding Presidential Election — Contact Them Today!
- BREAKING: Pennsylvania Democrats Create Nearly 700,000 Votes To Put Joe Biden In Lead Since Election
- VIDEO: Democrat Attorney who Tweeted Out Joe Biden Needs a Landslide Is Now Filmed Blocking GOP Attorneys from Philly Center
- Phillip Kline: Philly Prosecutor Threatens to Jail Trump If He Sends in Uncertified Poll Watchers — Officials Still Refuse to Allow GOP Watchers in Room (VIDEO)
- BREAKING: Project Veritas: Pennsylvania USPS Whistleblower Exposes Anti-Trump Postmaster’s Illegal Order to Back-Date Ballots (VIDEO)
- Cheater Caught on Camera? It Looks Like it But There’s an Explanation
- Corey Lewandowski: Philly Law Enforcement told Us They WILL NOT Enforce Court Order that Demands Election Observers (VIDEO)
- Trump’s Director of Election Day Operations Posts Video of Philly Post Office Continuing to Collect Ballots After Election Day (WATCH)
- Democrat Election Observer Gets Kicked Out of Philly Convention Center After Reporting Fraud Inside the Center! (VIDEO)
- “It Might Be Misleading” – WOW! Twitter Censors Tweet of Democrat Election Observer Calling out Election Fraud in Philly (Video)
- ‘I Can’t Believe What I’m Seeing – This is a Coup’ – Registered Democrat and Poll Watcher Details Corruption at Philly Vote Counting Center (VIDEO)
- Trump Camp Notches Win in PA State Court: Election Boards Must Set Aside Mail-In Ballots Lacking Identifying Info for Voter and Not Count Those Votes Until Court Rules Further
- BREAKING: GOP Observers Barred From Entering Philadelphia Vote Counting Center After Receiving Court Order – Philly Sheriff Not Enforcing Appellate Court Order (VIDEO)
- People’s Pundit: On Wednesday Democrat Officials in Pennsylvania Said 92% of Vote was Counted — Today They Say Only 88% of Vote was Counted (VIDEO)
- Allegheny County, PA Still Has 35,413 Uncounted Mail-in Ballots, But Elections Staff is Taking the Day Off For ‘Administrative Work’ – Will Resume Count on Friday
- US Supreme Court Orders Pennsylvania Democrats to Respond by Thursday in a Case Challenging the State’s 3-Day Extension For Mail-in Ballots
- Pennsylvania Update: 23,277 Votes Found in Philly — ALL OF THEM GO TO BIDEN
- Twitter Bans Retweeting Official Statement From Erie County Election Board on Viral Post From Man Claiming to be Poll Worker Throwing Away Trump Ballots
- WTH? Unidentified Civilian is Filmed Taking Official Ballot Box Away from Philly Polling Place – Stuffing it in his Car
- THE STEAL IS ON IN PHILLY: Man Caught Handing Out Democrat Literature to Voters IN LINE TO VOTE
- CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Philadelphia Poll Watcher Prevented from Entering Polling Place (VIDEO)
Virginia:
- Perform all actions noted above in the overall section
- Investigate issue of ballots found on a hard drive
- Virginia Democrat Surges Ahead In House Race After Thousands Of Ballots Are ‘Found’ On A Flash Drive
Wisconsin:
- Perform all the actions noted above in the overall section
- Identify the ballots that showed up early the next day after the election and review
- Focus on counties with more registered votes than eligible voters
- Identify absentee and mail-in ballots without addresses of witnesses that were illegally updated
- Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Directs Committee to Review Statewide Election Amid Concerns Over Massive Midnight Ballot Dump For Joe Biden
- Audit Statistical Technique Known as ‘Benford Analysis’ Points to Milwaukee Precincts as Central Point to Uncover Fraud
- TRUMP WON SO BIG IN WISCONSIN that Democrats Needed 89% State Turnout to Nullify His Landslide, Eke Out a Victory and Steal the Election
- SEVEN Milwaukee Wards Report More Presidential Votes than Registered Voters — State Voter Turnout Is Nearly 90% Which Is Virtually Impossible
- BREAKING: Trump Campaign Manager on Wisconsin Irregularities: “The President is Well within the Threshold to Request a Recount and We Will Immediately Do So”
- WOW! — The Steal Is On!… With Last Night’s Ballot Dump Wisconsin has 88% Voter Turnout or HIGHER! IT’S EITHER AN IMPOSSIBLE NEW RECORD OR IT’S HORSESH*T
- Voter Fraud in Wisconsin – Massive Dump of Over 100,000 Ballots for Biden All the Sudden Appear Overnight
- Democrat, Big Tech and Media Actions to Steal the Election – Here’s What’s Going on in Wisconsin
- In October Wisconsin’s Election Commission Recommended Illegal Remedy on Absentee Ballots – Thousands May Be Thrown Out
As you can see there are numerous activities to perform to gain comfort that all legitimate votes are counted and illegitimate votes are not.