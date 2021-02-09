https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/america-finally-united-prospect-civil-war/

There’s finally a topic on which Republicans, Democrats and independents mostly agree: civil war.

There are divides within each of those groups over whether it is likely or unlikely. But pluralities of Republicans and Democrats in a new poll said civil war in America now is likely. Smaller portions said it was unlikely.

The Zogby Analytics online survey Jan. 18-19 asked 873 likely voters whether they believe the nation is heading for “war” with itself.

“Nearly half (16% very likely and 30% somewhat likely combined) of likely voters believe the country will have another civil war, while 42% (24% very unlikely and 18% somewhat unlikely combined) did not think we were headed for another civil war; 11% of survey respondents were not sure,” the poll report said.

“It’s quite astounding that nearly half of voters think we are headed for bloodshed! If we are to judge by the last four years of divide and vitriol, among voters, then maybe it’s not too surprising,” the report said.

“At the moment Republican and Democratic congressmen and congresswomen won’t have offices next to each other for fear of their lives. Biden hasn’t exactly made things calmer on Capitol Hill,” the report continued. “In all fairness the Capitol riot was a terrible and a scary situation for those involved, but are Republicans really going to attack Democratic colleagues and vice versa?

“Are we really close to citizens hurting each other on a large scale basis? The violence that happened from both sides of the political spectrum the last year is significant. Violent protests in cities across the country during the summer, white supremacists, hate crimes on the rise, and tensions between two political parties have put the country on the brink,” the report warned.

“For once, political parties-Republicans (49% likely and 40% unlikely), Democrats (45% likely and 44% unlikely), and Independents (42% likely and 44% unlikely) were somewhat in agreement, but the fact all political stripes think a civil war is inevitable is not the bipartisanship we were hoping for,” the report said.

Those living in large cities were more likely to think war is coming than those in suburbs, and residents of the Central/Great Lakes and South regions agreed with the city-dwellers.

“When it came to race, whites (43% likely and 44% unlikely) were not as convinced that there will be another civil war, while Hispanics (53% likely and 43% unlikely) and African Americans (49% likely and 39% unlikely) thought another civil war could happen,” the report said.

