https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/09/another-male-karen-steps-up-to-keep-costco-safe-from-a-woman-who-hadnt-put-on-her-mask-yet/

We’ve seen mask police videos of all sorts, with some bordering on scary, as a dude with an intense death stare stalked a girl around Hobby Lobby because she wasn’t wearing a mask like he was some sort of Terminator. We’ve said it before, but it’s a serious question: What are these mask police going to do as more and more people get the vaccine and no longer need to wear a mask? How will they know whom to harass and intimidate? The sad answer is we might never get there, or it could take years for people to accept uncovered human faces as normal.

Here’s a video of a mask cop who tracked down a woman at Costco who had hers and her mother’s masks in a baggie (labeled “Mom’s Mask”) but hadn’t put them on yet. And yes, he is a Karen and did ask for the manager.

Imagine being a man who accosts women shopping with their elderly mother for failing to put on a mask on a timely manner pic.twitter.com/OERMdsrgKx — Julia Song (@realjuliasong) February 9, 2021

Love this woman. — MicroChad 🚀 (@mtcbtc) February 9, 2021

She crushed him — Civil Conservative (@PoliticalIsland) February 9, 2021

That guy still lives with his parents. — ND Guy Living in Texas (@costlie75) February 9, 2021

One of the new breed of brown shirts on duty at Costco. — Save a pet today! (@kittyworshipper) February 9, 2021

Love this. I hope she didn’t eventually put it on. — Allie Gater (@AllisonFarah1) February 9, 2021

“I am a good boy.”

Yep, no men were involved in this disgraceful and arrogant attempt to shame someone. — Twin Super Sleuth Canon (@twinsuper1) February 9, 2021

You can hear the beta in this guy’s voice. — MabeInAmerica (@MabeAmerica) February 9, 2021

The soy is strong with this one. — CVO Breakout (@yorktown_33) February 9, 2021

Number of videos this Karen has requesting men to wear a mask = 0.0 — EdwardBennett (@FullMonty_54) February 9, 2021

I hope he wears a mask in the shower. — shady shea (@shea_babee) February 9, 2021

Can you imagine the number of videos this hero has on his phone? — Chris Donohue (@CDono_THEosu90) February 9, 2021

Why is he staying in such close contact for such an extended duration with a person not wearing a mask? — Simon (@SimonChaffart) February 9, 2021

This guy just missed the perfect opportunity to mind his own business. — Pucking Off (Jason Scales) (@PuckingOff) February 9, 2021

Some folks have a REAL hard time with that one… — TheStan (@JuzMaintain) February 9, 2021

I’ve seen so many of these gotcha videos since mask wearing became gospel. One thing I noticed is these people never approach anyone capable of knocking them the F out. — Anti-Snob Snob (@Gvdlzpv) February 9, 2021

Incels. 🙄 — Ty Pulliam (@ASTheBeardedOne) February 9, 2021

I can almost guarantee you the man recording this is overweight. — Jonathan (@IamAquaman_) February 9, 2021

Let’s all give thanks for this masked crusader standing up for Costco company policy. What would we do without him? — Brian (@_no_name_found_) February 9, 2021

I’d be in jail for helping him film his own colonoscopy on that phone. — John Dillermand (@Pro77C) February 9, 2021

And the really horrible part is that this man considers himself a “hero” and not just a douche harassing strangers. I guarantee it. — Mindy Johnson (@Almas83) February 9, 2021

You can hear his BMI — 🐳 mr. submarine 🐳 (@mrsubbbb) February 9, 2021

They really think they are protecting others by wearing a mask and not trying to deny their anxiety about being out of control and mortal — Viveka (@viveka_lemke) February 9, 2021

People are so freaking weird, creepy & entitled. It’s disgusting.🤮 — 🇺🇸Andy🇺🇸 (@AKUSA777) February 9, 2021

Guy filming is the biggest beta soy boy around. I’m sure he felt real empowered trying to get 95 year old grandma to put her mask on. Sheesh — LetMerleBeMerle (@LetMerle) February 9, 2021

I assure you this “man” has never confronted anyone but women and their wheelchair bound mothers… Hero — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) February 9, 2021

Socially acceptable to be a bully these days. But they don’t see it. — ThirdParty (@kingbuckk) February 9, 2021

A real man would have been asking for her phone number 😎 — Joshua Stoddard (@twistedjoker71) February 9, 2021

Imagine being a man who accosts women shopping with their elderly mother for failing to put on a mask and somehow feeling like a hero posting it online, like it’s something to be proud of. — Liberty 🔥 (@WildlyWondering) February 9, 2021

Guessing he is a solid 300 pounds. Has diabetes. Has not seen a gym in years and wants to now worry about his health while she looks like she takes good care of herself. — onepotatotwopotato (@earlybird654) February 9, 2021

Citizen informers like this guy are how totalitarian regimes maintain power. — Craig Zimmerman (@craigzimmerman6) February 9, 2021

This disease is so deadly, you must wear a mask at all times! Also, I will get right in your non-mask wearing face because I am more afraid of non-compliance than I am of this disease. — Nalgas Gueras (@ImGoingInDry) February 9, 2021

Very creepy behavior by this guy. Did not work out for him. Woman wins this video. — Mike Howell (@MHowellTweets) February 9, 2021

1 million people die for every second that each person doesn’t wear at least three masks. — Joel Beets (@joelbeets) February 9, 2021

COVID tapped into something for a disturbingly large number of Americans and they sincerely enjoy the fear and do not want it to end. — Cleanfithappy (@cleanfithappy) February 9, 2021

That’s actually a very solid theory.

Related:

‘Look ma! A mask Nazi’! Video of whacked-out masked old man harassing/threatening woman for not wearing a mask is nuts (watch) https://t.co/QlhsphGpJU — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 2, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

