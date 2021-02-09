https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/09/another-male-karen-steps-up-to-keep-costco-safe-from-a-woman-who-hadnt-put-on-her-mask-yet/

We’ve seen mask police videos of all sorts, with some bordering on scary, as a dude with an intense death stare stalked a girl around Hobby Lobby because she wasn’t wearing a mask like he was some sort of Terminator. We’ve said it before, but it’s a serious question: What are these mask police going to do as more and more people get the vaccine and no longer need to wear a mask? How will they know whom to harass and intimidate? The sad answer is we might never get there, or it could take years for people to accept uncovered human faces as normal.

Here’s a video of a mask cop who tracked down a woman at Costco who had hers and her mother’s masks in a baggie (labeled “Mom’s Mask”) but hadn’t put them on yet. And yes, he is a Karen and did ask for the manager.

That’s actually a very solid theory.

